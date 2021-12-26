Smriti Irani’s daughter gets engaged, ‘officially warns’ son-in-law: ‘Bless you for you have to deal with me for a saas’

Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani on Saturday evening revealed that her daughter Shanelle Irani got engaged to Arjun Bhalla recently. The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu actor shared the news on Instagram along with some pictures. While one photo captured Shanelle’s perfect proposal moment, the other photo was a cute selfie of Shanelle and Arjun.

Sharing the photos, Smriti wrote, “To the man who now has our heart @arjun_bhalla welcome to our mad cap family … bless you for you have to deal with a crazy man for a father in law & worse .. me for a Saas … (you have been officially warned) God bless @shanelleirani ❤#newbeginnings”

As soon as Smriti Irani shared the photo, her fans and friends congratulated the couple. Ekta Kapoor commented on the post, “U prayed so hard for this ❤❤❤❤❤ sooo happieeeee.” Smriti replied to Ekta’s comment writing, “She deserves all the happiness.” Sikander Kher, Anaita Shroff Ajania, Mouni Roy and others dropped congratulatory messages for the couple.

Smriti’s on-screen saas aka Apara Mehta also congratulated the actor. “Congratulations Smriti on becoming a saas,” she wrote, which sure brought back a lot of memories for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fans. Fans also congratulated Smriti for finally becoming a mother-in-law. “Congrats! Now you are officially – Kyunki Saas bhi kabhi Bahu thi,” read a comment. Another user wrote, “Congratulations Ma’am for officially becoming a saas now in the real world too!”

Smriti Irani married Zubin Irani in 2001. The couple have two sons – Zohr and Zoish. Shanelle is Smriti’s step daughter who was born to Zubin and his former wife Mona.