Smriti Irani to her daughter’s bully: She is Zoish Irani, she will fight back

Former television actor and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani recently took to Instagram to share the account of her daughter and how she was suffering from the hands of a bully.

Advertising

Irani took to her Instagram handle and clapped back at the student who was mistreating her daughter at school for looking a certain way on an Instagram post.

Irani shared the same photo on her Instagram handle and wrote, “I deleted my daughter’s selfie yesterday coz an idiot bully in her class ,A Jha ,mocks her for her looks & tells his pals in class to humiliate her for how she looks in her mother’s insta post. My child pleaded with me ‘ Ma please delete it, they are making fun of me’. I obliged coz I could not stand her tears. Then I realised my act just supported the bully.”

“So Mr Jha , my daughter is an accomplished sports person, record holder in Limca Books, 2 Nd Dan black belt in Karate, at the World Championships has been awarded bronze medal twice; is a loving daughter and yes damn beautiful. Bully her all you want , she will fight back. She is Zoish Irani and I’m proud to be her Mom ❤️” the post further read.

Celebrity photographer Dabbo Ratnani and actor-host Maniesh Paul showed their support by commenting on the said post. Maniesh wrote, “That’s the way!” while Dabbo Ratnani made a heart emoji.