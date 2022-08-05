scorecardresearch
Friday, August 05, 2022

Smriti Irani reunites with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi co-stars Ashlesha and Sandeep, see photos

Actor-couple Ashlesha Savant and Sandeep Baswana met Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi co-star Smriti Irani to discuss their film Haryana.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
August 5, 2022 6:19:12 pm
ashlesha savant, smriti irani, kyunki saasSmriti Irani clicked with Ashlesha and Sandeep. (Photo: Ashlesha, Sandeep/Instagram)

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’s much loved Tulsi, aka Smriti Irani was recently visited by her co-stars Ashlesha Savant and Sandeep Baswana. The couple met Irani to discuss their upcoming film, Haryana. While Sandeep has directed the movie, Ashlesha plays one of the lead roles. Sharing pictures from their meet-up, Ashlesha and Sandeep penned their heartfelt emotions for the actor-turned-union minister.

As he posed with Smriti for pictures, Sandeep wrote, “@smritiiraniofficial your love and support has always been unmatched . As our movie releases today , it had to start with your blessings . Love & Respect ❤️❤️❤️.”

Ashlesha, on her part thanked Smriti Irani for the generosity and love. She also remembered how she would gape at the actor while doing scenes, forgetting her lines as ‘she was so enchanting’.

Also Read |Ekta Kapoor gets nostalgic as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is set to make a comeback

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sandeep Baswana (@baswanasandeep)

 

She wrote, “Some blessings are way too special . They remain loved & secured , tucked away from loops of time and distance . @smritiiraniofficial thank you for YOU, @baswanasandeep and I still have no words to express our gratitude for your generosity, your love and your hand on our heads . Today on our big day , just as I pictured it , our dream started with your blessing , it’s releasing with your blessing . Heart is full of love ❤️. Hope to make you proud just like how ,we ,are/have and always will be of you . We loveeeeeee you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Also Read |Apara Mehta on 21 years of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: I am still known as ‘Saas no 1’

She added, “P.S : I used to gape at her , while acting with her , I’d forget my lines , forget to act , #kyunki 🥳🥰❤️ she was so enchanting, it’s still the same . 🧿🧿🧿🧿 .”

While Sandeep Baswana played Sahil, Tulsi Virani‘s nephew in the Balaji Telefilms historical project, Ashlesha played the role of Teesha, her daughter-in-law. The hit show, launched in 2000 and ran successfully for eight years.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 06:19:12 pm

