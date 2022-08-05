Smriti Irani reunites with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi co-stars Ashlesha and Sandeep, see photos

August 5, 2022 6:19:12 pm
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’s much loved Tulsi, aka Smriti Irani was recently visited by her co-stars Ashlesha Savant and Sandeep Baswana. The couple met Irani to discuss their upcoming film, Haryana. While Sandeep has directed the movie, Ashlesha plays one of the lead roles. Sharing pictures from their meet-up, Ashlesha and Sandeep penned their heartfelt emotions for the actor-turned-union minister.
As he posed with Smriti for pictures, Sandeep wrote, “@smritiiraniofficial your love and support has always been unmatched . As our movie releases today , it had to start with your blessings . Love & Respect ❤️❤️❤️.”
Ashlesha, on her part thanked Smriti Irani for the generosity and love. She also remembered how she would gape at the actor while doing scenes, forgetting her lines as ‘she was so enchanting’.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
She wrote, “Some blessings are way too special . They remain loved & secured , tucked away from loops of time and distance . @smritiiraniofficial thank you for YOU, @baswanasandeep and I still have no words to express our gratitude for your generosity, your love and your hand on our heads . Today on our big day , just as I pictured it , our dream started with your blessing , it’s releasing with your blessing . Heart is full of love ❤️. Hope to make you proud just like how ,we ,are/have and always will be of you . We loveeeeeee you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”
She added, “P.S : I used to gape at her , while acting with her , I’d forget my lines , forget to act , #kyunki 🥳🥰❤️ she was so enchanting, it’s still the same . 🧿🧿🧿🧿 .”
Subscriber Only Stories
While Sandeep Baswana played Sahil, Tulsi Virani‘s nephew in the Balaji Telefilms historical project, Ashlesha played the role of Teesha, her daughter-in-law. The hit show, launched in 2000 and ran successfully for eight years.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Congress Protest Live Updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained; Congress leaders protest across the country
Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak
Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning
Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?
China suspends climate, military talks with US
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Asit Modi takes a dig at actors who quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: ‘Agar koi log ana hi nahi chahte to…’
China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan visit
Army focusing on developing encryption resistant methods against quantum computer attacks
France to relax cropland rules to boost production during Ukraine war
Motorola to launch Moto Razr 2022 and X30 Pro on August 11
Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula sail into Table Tennis singles quarters
No tree cutting in Aarey, only bushes and branches trimmed: MMRCL to SC
‘Ukraine not willing to take back Indian students’: Minister to Rajya Sabha
SSC CHSL tier II, MTS and Delhi Police Constable exam schedule released
AEEE Result 2022 Date: Result likely today at amrita.edu, centralised seat allotment process to start tomorrow
CBI conducts searches at 30 locations over irregularities in J-K Police sub-inspector recruitment
CWG 2022: Wrestling bouts halted after speaker falls from ceiling