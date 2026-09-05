Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘I don’t have a job’: Smriti Irani recalls asking for work after 2024 Lok Sabha poll defeat
In July 2025, Smriti Irani returned to television with the second season of her iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.
Smriti Irani recently opened up about her life after losing the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, describing the defeat as a “liberating” experience that gave her a different perspective on life and work. In a recent interview, the former Union minister recalled the phase when she picked up her phone and began reaching out to people in the entertainment industry, asking for work. She lost to Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma in the Amethi constituency.
Explaining why the experience was liberating for her, Smriti told Times Now, “The experience has been liberating from many perspectives. Firstly, it is liberating because the Smriti Irani who came into politics had something to prove. And the Smriti Irani of 2024, who had a defeat, had something to contribute. The issue was who wants to accept your contribution and what you can contribute.”
‘I need a job’
She also spoke about how public her fall from political office was, with her electoral defeat becoming a widely discussed topic.
“I picked up my phone and asked for work in media and entertainment. I said, ‘I don’t have a job, can you please give me some work?’ The Vice Chairman of JioHotstar, Uday Shankar, was the reason I lost my job. Today, he has become the reason why I have my job again,” she said.
Recalling her conversation with Uday Shankar, Smriti added, “When I called him, he was like, ‘Are you sure? You have worked as a Cabinet minister, are you sure you want to return to acting?’ I said, ‘I am in need of a job and I don’t think there is any harm in reintroducing myself to the world of entertainment.'”
ALSO READ | Hanuman Ansh box office day 29: Neem Karoli Baba film nears Rs 100 cr, earns 50x on investment
She also recalled how her return to the sets left people surprised.
“She has returned on set? We are daily wagers,” she recalled people saying. “So it is liberating from that perspective because nobody expected that I would go back and look for a job.”
Smriti Irani’s return to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi
In July 2025, Smriti Irani returned to television with the second season of her iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The show premiered on Star Plus and streamed on JioHotstar, bringing back Smriti as Tulsi Virani and Amar Upadhyay as Mihir Virani.
According to the show’s makers, the reboot recorded more than 1.6 billion minutes of watch time across television and streaming platforms following its premiere. The show continues to run despite recurring rumours and reports of it going off air.
Meanwhile, Smriti Irani has also remained active in politics. She was appointed as the BJP’s National General Secretary and has been involved in the party’s strategy and operations in Uttar Pradesh.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05