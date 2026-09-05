‘I don’t have a job’: Smriti Irani recalls asking for work after 2024 Lok Sabha poll defeat

Smriti Irani recently opened up about her life after losing the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, describing the defeat as a “liberating” experience that gave her a different perspective on life and work. In a recent interview, the former Union minister recalled the phase when she picked up her phone and began reaching out to people in the entertainment industry, asking for work. She lost to Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma in the Amethi constituency.

Explaining why the experience was liberating for her, Smriti told Times Now, “The experience has been liberating from many perspectives. Firstly, it is liberating because the Smriti Irani who came into politics had something to prove. And the Smriti Irani of 2024, who had a defeat, had something to contribute. The issue was who wants to accept your contribution and what you can contribute.”