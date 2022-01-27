Smriti Irani pens heartfelt note for Kyunki co-star Mouni Roy, calls Suraj Nambiar ‘one hell of a lucky man’

Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani took to Instagram to wish Mouni Roy as she got married to longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar on Thursday. Sharing beautiful photos from the South Indian wedding, Smriti recalled meeting Mouni 17 years ago during the shoot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Smriti shared how Mouni brought ‘warmth and much joy’ along with life lessons. Congratulating the couple, she further called Suraj ‘one hell of a lucky man’.

“This girl came into my life 17 years ago .. they claimed she was a novice then but such was her wisdom that she brought warmth & much joy along with the life lessons she infused amongst those who are lucky to have her as a friend , as family . Today she begins a new journey. May all the Gods be kind and bless her with happiness, prosperity and good health.. for the boy.. well you are one hell of a lucky man .. God bless @nambiar13 .. love you @imouniroy ,” wrote Smriti Irani.

As fans of the iconic show would remember, Mouni Roy played Smriti Irani’s adopted child Krishna Tulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. It was her first acting gig, and she was paired opposite Pulkit Samrat.

Actor Mouni Roy tied the knot with Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar in Goa on January 27. On January 26, the couple enjoyed their haldi and mehendi ceremony. Apart from family members, the festivities also saw her industry friends like Aashka Goradia, Arjun Bijlani, Mandira Bedi, Meet Brothers among others in attendance.

The photos from the wedding have already gone viral on social media. In one of the pictures, Mouni is adorned with gold bangles and is clad in a red-and-white saree, while Suraj is dressed in a kurta and lungi. In another photo, Suraj ties the thaali around her neck, while the couple is showered with flowers. In yet another photo, the couple share a tight hug after the rituals.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have been dating since 2019. While the actor is yet to make a statement about her wedding, earlier this week, she thanked photographers in Mumbai as they congratulated her.