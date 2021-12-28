scorecardresearch
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Smriti Irani says ‘receiving end pe damaad hoga bahu nahi’ as she jokes about her ‘saas wala comeback’

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 28, 2021 9:45:43 pm
smriti iraniSmriti Irani shared a new photo of her daughter and soon-to-be son-in-law. (Photo: Smriti Irani/Instagram)

Actor-politician Smriti Irani took to social media on Tuesday evening to thank her fans and followers for the wishes showered on her newly engaged daughter Shanelle Irani and soon-to-be son-in-law Arjun Bhalla.

Sharing a photo of Shanelle and Arjun, Smriti wrote, “@iamzfi , I & the entire family have been inundated with good wishes and blessings for @shanelleirani & @arjun_bhalla .. the love showered on the young ones humble us.. it is with a deep sense of gratitude I say a big ‘ thank you’ to all… many who wish us have never met us nor known us personally however you send us your celebratory messages with such kindness .. we are overwhelmed how can I ever thank everyone enough ❤do keep our children in your thoughts and prayers as we keep all of you.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial)

As she ended her caption, Smriti Irani wrote a witty line about her becoming a ‘saas’. “P.S— many of you were delighted with the ‘saas’ wala comeback.. keep the laughter going .. after all ab receiving end pe damaad hoga bahu nahi,” she concluded.

Smriti had earlier shared a photo of her newly engaged daughter with her fiance as she welcomed him into the family. She wrote a light-hearted caption that reminded netizens of her Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi days.

Although Smriti Irani has not appeared on screen for a few years now, she is still remembered for her role of Tulsi Virani on the Ekta Kapoor serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

