‘Until our stories find each other again’: Smriti Irani pens an emotional note as Kyunki 2 wraps up

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As Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Thi 2 wraps up, Smriti Irani delivered an emotional speech on set.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
4 min readMumbaiUpdated: Oct 21, 2026 12:14 PM IST
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 wrap upKyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 wrap up (Photos: Muzzamil Desai / Instagram)
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Ekta Kapoor-produced iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi made its comeback last year after 25 years. The new season also marked Smriti Irani‘s comeback to Indian television after many years, with Tulsi Virani winning hearts all over again. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2 ran for over a year, and it wrapped up recently. As Season 2 concluded, Smriti Irani and the show’s team shared a sweet video and an emotional note on social media.

Smriti Irani bids an emotional farewell to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Sharing some sweet behind-the-scenes moments from the last day of the shoot, actress Smriti Irani shared a video on Instagram and wrote, “It was nothing short of a roller coaster of emotions. Memories made, stories revisited, and new chapters woven into a journey that explored both familiar and uncharted flavours of life. The heart never tired, the mind kept pace, and the soul stirred with every twist and turn. And somewhere in that beautiful churn of emotions, nostalgia and new beginnings, we created little pieces of history that will be cherished long after the curtains fall. Until our stories find each other again… #kyunki हम है राही प्यार के फिर मिलेंगे चलते चलते.”

Also Read: Sona Mohapatra questions Daler Mehndi’s performance: ‘Respect is not a one-way entitlement’

 

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A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) 

Actor Rohit Suchanti, who played the role of Angad Virani, also penned a heartfelt note on social media for Smriti Virani and wrote, “The last year has been the most special year for all of us only & only because of you, Smriti Ma’am. Genuinely, whatever I write will never do justice to what we feel for you !! Only admiration & respect for you. Thank you for sharing your experience with us and motivating every member of the unit. Every moment spent with you will always be cherished and remembered. We love you; thank you for everything. See you in Delhi someday !! Ghar ka khana khane aayenge. Also, the 2nd picture just shows the actual bond we shared throughout the journey of this show; you’re the best.”

 

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A post shared by Rohit Suchanti (@imrohitsuchanti) 

The show wrapped with Mihir and Tulsi giving viewers a sweet reminder of their journey. On the last day of the shoot, Smriti Irani also teared up as she gave a speech on set. The actress said, “Before we work on this project one last time, I want to tell everyone in the unit…20 years back, I had not imagined that we would return with the same story and same characters once again. I wondered, in this era of OTT, who would even watch us, after gaining a little weight, turning older; who would like to see us. Amar is older than me. We still returned, and all the departments worked so well in sync with each other in the last 1.5 years.”

Also Read | Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 introduces its heroes and villain; fans say Smriti Irani-Amar Upadhyay show ‘has not aged’

She further added, “A legend like Deepak Malwankar, who fought with cancer, keeps smiling. Akanksha got married, Muzammil came on this set as an assistant, and he ended up directing the show. If I’ve ever been so proud to work with such nice people in my entire life, I feel blessed. I don’t know where we will meet next; Amar will trouble me, that’s for sure, but if we meet again, I will feel very lucky. I won’t cry, because if that clip goes viral, I won’t stop laughing.”

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’s last episode will air this week. Fans have already started demanding a season 3; many have even pointed out how Mandira’s character hasn’t gotten closure.

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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