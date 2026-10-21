‘Until our stories find each other again’: Smriti Irani pens an emotional note as Kyunki 2 wraps up

Ekta Kapoor-produced iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi made its comeback last year after 25 years. The new season also marked Smriti Irani‘s comeback to Indian television after many years, with Tulsi Virani winning hearts all over again. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2 ran for over a year, and it wrapped up recently. As Season 2 concluded, Smriti Irani and the show’s team shared a sweet video and an emotional note on social media.

Sharing some sweet behind-the-scenes moments from the last day of the shoot, actress Smriti Irani shared a video on Instagram and wrote, “It was nothing short of a roller coaster of emotions. Memories made, stories revisited, and new chapters woven into a journey that explored both familiar and uncharted flavours of life. The heart never tired, the mind kept pace, and the soul stirred with every twist and turn. And somewhere in that beautiful churn of emotions, nostalgia and new beginnings, we created little pieces of history that will be cherished long after the curtains fall. Until our stories find each other again… #kyunki हम है राही प्यार के फिर मिलेंगे चलते चलते.”

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial)

Actor Rohit Suchanti, who played the role of Angad Virani, also penned a heartfelt note on social media for Smriti Virani and wrote, “The last year has been the most special year for all of us only & only because of you, Smriti Ma’am. Genuinely, whatever I write will never do justice to what we feel for you !! Only admiration & respect for you. Thank you for sharing your experience with us and motivating every member of the unit. Every moment spent with you will always be cherished and remembered. We love you; thank you for everything. See you in Delhi someday !! Ghar ka khana khane aayenge. Also, the 2nd picture just shows the actual bond we shared throughout the journey of this show; you’re the best.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Suchanti (@imrohitsuchanti)

The show wrapped with Mihir and Tulsi giving viewers a sweet reminder of their journey. On the last day of the shoot, Smriti Irani also teared up as she gave a speech on set. The actress said, “Before we work on this project one last time, I want to tell everyone in the unit…20 years back, I had not imagined that we would return with the same story and same characters once again. I wondered, in this era of OTT, who would even watch us, after gaining a little weight, turning older; who would like to see us. Amar is older than me. We still returned, and all the departments worked so well in sync with each other in the last 1.5 years.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kyunki saas bhi kabhi bahu thi (@kyunkisaasbhikabhibahuthis2)

She further added, “A legend like Deepak Malwankar, who fought with cancer, keeps smiling. Akanksha got married, Muzammil came on this set as an assistant, and he ended up directing the show. If I’ve ever been so proud to work with such nice people in my entire life, I feel blessed. I don’t know where we will meet next; Amar will trouble me, that’s for sure, but if we meet again, I will feel very lucky. I won’t cry, because if that clip goes viral, I won’t stop laughing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KYUNKI SAAS BHI KABHI BAHU THI ❤️ (@ksbkbtepss)

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’s last episode will air this week. Fans have already started demanding a season 3; many have even pointed out how Mandira’s character hasn’t gotten closure.