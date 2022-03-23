Mouni Roy wants to be like Smriti Irani, Ekta Kapoor pens heartfelt note for the actor-politician

Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani is celebrating her 46th birthday today. Wishing Smriti on her birthday, Mouni Roy recalled the time when she joined the sets of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Smriti and Mouni played Tulsi Virani and Krishna Tulsi, respectively, in the daily soap.

Remembering her first day on the sets of the Ekta Kapoor serial, Mouni wrote, “More than a decade and half back, fresh out of university, I had joined the cast of kyunki, unnerved wondering how you may be; I was amazed beyond belief; unlike most of em, how kind you were to me (you didn’t have to be), how sharp & intelligent you were, spoke 7 languages, your outstanding vocabulary, your flare for reading (still have to return your books from 17 years ago), a beautiful nerd, err’ything that you were blew my mind & heart. I wanted to be like you then, I wish to be like you now. I love you and I pray god always bless you with the best life has to offer making sure you spend your time with those who love and appreciate you the most.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Ekta Kapoor also made sure to wish Smriti Irani on her birthday. Sharing a video on Instagram, Ekta penned a message for Smriti on behalf of her son Ravie. “Dear Smriti Maasi… I am 3 years old and probably I have met you very few times… But every good thing my mom has done to me, she says – she has learnt from you. Like sometimes reading to me. Most importantly… I hear people talking around me that you’re very, very powerful. But to me – you’re a loving maasi that I know will take care of me from far and will be there whenever I need you. It is your birthday today and I wish you get everything that you want in life… because you’re probably the first few people who saw me and blessed me. And I want to give some of those blessings back to you. I love you sooo much because while I know that eventually when I grow up, I will respect women, because I have women like you around me as my Maasi… and if I don’t, I know you will be there to reprimand me and guide me. Lots of love, waiting to see you soon. Your nephew – Ravie,” the caption read.

Smriti is the Union Minister for Women and Child Development. Ekta, on the other hand, is celebrating the success of her new show Lock Upp. Mouni is currently seen judging DID Lil Masters.