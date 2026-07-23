‘Just don’t judge’: Sister Tina defends Kushal Tandon after Shreya Kalra’s DM accusations

Actor Kushal Tandon, currently seen on Amazon Prime Video’s reality show Alliance, has been making headlines for his conduct on the reality show. While Kushal has been accused of bullying and manipulating his fellow contestants, his personal life has also come under the spotlight on social media. In an exclusive interview with SCREEN, Kushal’s sister Tina Tandon defended his behaviour on the show. She also responded to allegations made by actress and content creator Shreya Kalra on Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa.

Defending Kushal’s behaviour on the show, Tina said, “You are locked in the house 24/7. Reality shows put you under immense pressure. They have no family or friends, so at times it just gets very heavy. We see the edited version of 54 minutes. There we see someone get triggered or overwhelmed with emotions. That’s common, and it happened with Kushal also. You guys are seeing Kushal as someone who is upfront on reality shows. I have known him all my life. He is the same person in and out. Kushal stands by his values and loyalties. For him, friendships matter the most; game comes second. It was the first time we also saw him breaking down. Imagine the pressure he must have been under. He felt suffocated. Reality shows test your patience.”

Also Read: Kushal Tandon-Vanshaj Singh fight on Alliance leaves Sohail Khan fuming: ‘Fail to understand’

Tina then shared how the family felt seeing Kushal break down after his showdown with Vanshaj. She said, “Seeing him break down affected us a lot. At home, my mom was in tears for two days. She was like, ‘This is enough.’ But TV shows a one-hour episode. You don’t know if he was singing a song after that moment. Yesterday when I went to see him, he was happy. Alliance is an amazing, classy show. At the end, they are all friends. Things happen in the heat of the moment.” Tina visited Kushal during the show’s family week. Talking about her visit, Tina said, “It was very sudden. I was not supposed to go inside. Kamya Panjabi was supposed to be there. I just requested to meet him, but that was not allowed, and then I just went. It was so overwhelming. I couldn’t see anything around me, just him in front of me. He did get a little emotional. We met very nicely. He was shocked to see me.”

Tina Tandon on Kushal Tandon’s negative image

Kushal Tandon’s behaviour on Alliance has been a frequent topic of discussion among contestants and on social media. Addressing the negative image that has formed around Kushal, Tina said, “I have not been active on social media in my life as much as I have been now. I have seen the reels and the views about him, which were initially negative. Kushal is not fake, and he has no filter. As a person, he is genuine and won’t befriend people just for the game. He is saying things on people’s faces and is misunderstood. Personally, Kushal is also like this. If he gets angry, he will be angry. If you explain something to him, he will say sorry too. Sohail sir is like a big brother to him, which makes him calmer. People who are making him negative are doing so from their perspective, which is formed from a 50-minute edited episode. On a reality show, there are 150 cameras where some people get away with being fake. Kushal cannot do that. He is like that at home too. He is not manipulative.”

Tina further said Kushal has remained true to himself on Alliance despite the backlash. “Kushal keeps his promise to the core, even if it affects his game. He is a very family-oriented and emotional person. But he gets instigated easily. If you poke him, sometimes he reacts. He loses his cool quickly, but that’s human nature, and everyone is different. He will never break a relationship if he is committed to you. Viewers should watch the show with an open mind and not judge. I am proud that my brother is emerging as a strong contender. He means no harm as a person.”

Also Read | Kushal Tandon’s sister defends him after Shreya Kalra claims he cheated on Shivangi Joshi

Tina also addressed Kushal’s equation with Sohail Khan and Ravi Kishan, saying their bond is genuine and not a part of his game plan. She said, “Everyone thinks Kushal is being nice to Sohail because he is a big man. When Kushal had the restaurant, Sohail sir had come there for its opening. He met Salman Sir too. There is respect and bonding, and he has stood by him. Everyone has been hesitant to play with Sohail, but Kushal stands with the man. If he loves somebody, he stands by them. It’s not that Kushal is nice to Sohail just because he is Salman Khan’s brother. Ravi Kishan also spoke so highly about Kushal. When he left, he gave his daughter’s responsibility to him.”

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Tina on cheating allegations made by Shreya Kalra against Kushal Tandon

On Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa, actress and content creator Shreya Kalra claimed that Kushal Tandon had slid into her DMs while he was reportedly dating Shivangi Joshi. She said that he messaged her after they shot a promotional video for Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka. Recalling the incident, Shreya said, “He DMed me after the shoot. I was dating someone at that time. At that time, there was something between Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi. I didn’t know about it. He started speaking to me. I got a hunch and stopped. Then, Shivangi and I met on the set, and she was like, ‘Oh hi! Yes! He told me about you, that you followed and messaged him.’ I said, ‘Excuse me! I wouldn’t be the first person to approach any man. I’ve never done that in my entire life.’ I gave my phone to her. She read my whole chat. I didn’t flirt back, and I didn’t say anything.”

Post the revelation, Kushal’s sister Tina issued a statement social media refuting Shreya’s claims. Now, talking about the allegations, Tina said in the interview, “People only want to make up things for content. Everywhere it is Kushal. People are saying it’s Kushal’s show. He leaves an impact where he goes. Everyone talks about him. Episodes start with him, end with him, promos feature him. Technically, he is all over the place.”

She added, “We had to counter the statements she made because I felt, as a sister, I had to stop these speculations because they are not true. I know because I have his phone. I also know him as a person. Let him come out. Just don’t judge a person when he is not even here. People have been making assumptions that he ditched her or whatever the relationship happened. We didn’t want another speculation for no reason. On Alliance, we let go of things. People asked us to do paid PR, but we said no. As a person, Kushal would never do these things. As his family, we also don’t want to give money for paid collaborations. We have never done it. For this content, I had to speak up because reels were being made. We had to stop one piece of content, which is wrong and unnecessary. We are there to defend him, and I was prepared to get the bashing. I cannot see his image go here and there for something he hasn’t done. Just because people say things for TRP doesn’t mean we have to believe them. You cannot act so dumb, right?”