Singer Manjusha Mohandas passes away

Manjusha Mohandas, who gained fame after participating in reality show Star Singer, passed away on August 2, a week after she was injured severely in a road accident. Manjusha was driving a two-wheeler along with a friend when their vehicle collided with a mini truck. The accident took place on MC Road in Thanipuzha, Angamaly, on July 27.

Manjusha’s condition worsened and she was then referred to another hospital in Kochi. She was pursuing her MA in Performing Arts at the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit in Kalady.

Manjusha was a contestant on Asianet’s Idea Star Singer in 2009. She was appreciated for her talent by the audience and judges.

Manjusha is survived by husband Priyadarshan and a daughter.

