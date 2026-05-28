Singer Dhinchak Pooja announces her wedding, fans demand ‘Shadi Maine Kar Li Aaj’ song

Internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja, who gained popularity for songs like ‘Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj’, has shared videos and photos on social media suggesting that she has tied the knot. While many fans congratulated her, others wondered whether the pictures were from a shoot or part of a new music video. In one of her recent posts, Pooja was seen with a man on her big day, but she did not reveal his face.

Dhinchak Pooja wedding photos and videos

In the pictures and videos she shared, she was seen dressed in a bridal outfit. She also shared glimpses from her mehendi, haldi and sangeet ceremonies. “Some clips of my marriage, I will share more #trending #dhinchakpooja #music,” read the caption of her latest post.