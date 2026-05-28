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Singer Dhinchak Pooja announces her wedding, fans demand ‘Shadi Maine Kar Li Aaj’ song
Selfie Maine Leli Aaj singer Dhinchak Pooja shared photos and videos from her wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies, while netizens flooded social media with hilarious reactions.
Internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja, who gained popularity for songs like ‘Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj’, has shared videos and photos on social media suggesting that she has tied the knot. While many fans congratulated her, others wondered whether the pictures were from a shoot or part of a new music video. In one of her recent posts, Pooja was seen with a man on her big day, but she did not reveal his face.
Dhinchak Pooja wedding photos and videos
In the pictures and videos she shared, she was seen dressed in a bridal outfit. She also shared glimpses from her mehendi, haldi and sangeet ceremonies. “Some clips of my marriage, I will share more #trending #dhinchakpooja #music,” read the caption of her latest post.
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Earlier, while sharing another clip, she wrote, “Get ready for marriage #dhinchakpooja #bride.” In another post shared a few days ago, Pooja added, “Get ready for my marriage #dhinchakpooja #bride. All videos will be on my YouTube channel and new Facebook channel.”
Fans demand a new song from Dhinchak Pooja on her wedding
Social media users quickly flooded the comments section with mixed reactions. While many congratulated the singer and wished her happiness, others could not resist making hilarious references to her viral songs and quirky online persona. One fan wrote, “Need a wedding track queen😍,” while another quoted her famous lyrics, “Dilon ka shooter hai mera shohar, dilon ka shooter ah ah 💃🕺.”
Another user joked, “Ab ganayega SHADI MAINE KER LI AAJ SHADI MAINE KER LI AAJ,” while one comment read, “Ohhh shadi meri ho gayi yehhhh… ohh shadi meri ho gayi reeee, maza aaya maza aaya!”
Who is Dhinchak Pooja?
Dhinchak Pooja rose to fame in 2017 after songs like “Selfie Maine Leli Aaj” and “Dilon Ka Shooter” went viral across social media platforms. She later appeared on the reality show Bigg Boss 11 and continues to enjoy a loyal fan following online.
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