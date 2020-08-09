scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 09, 2020
Simon Cowell injures back while testing electric bicycle

Simon Cowell was taken to a hospital post-injury and was under observation and now doing fine.

By: AP | California | Updated: August 9, 2020 6:12:57 pm
Simon cowell Simon Cowell fell off the bike while in the courtyard with his family at his house in Malibu.

Simon Cowell broke his back on Saturday while testing his new electric bicycle at his home in California.

Cowell was expected to have surgery on Saturday evening, according to a spokesperson for the entertainment mogul. Cowell fell off the bike while in the courtyard with his family at his house in Malibu. He was taken to a hospital and was said to be under observation and doing fine.

Simon Cowell created America’s Got Talent and serves as a judge on the show. He has also been the judge on Britain’s Got Talent, The X Factor and American Idol.

