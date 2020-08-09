Simon Cowell injures back while testing electric bicycle

By: AP | California | Updated: August 9, 2020 6:12:57 pm
Simon Cowell broke his back on Saturday while testing his new electric bicycle at his home in California.
Cowell was expected to have surgery on Saturday evening, according to a spokesperson for the entertainment mogul. Cowell fell off the bike while in the courtyard with his family at his house in Malibu. He was taken to a hospital and was said to be under observation and doing fine.
Simon Cowell created America’s Got Talent and serves as a judge on the show. He has also been the judge on Britain’s Got Talent, The X Factor and American Idol.
