Simi Garewal has rendezvous with Bigg Boss, asks Shalin Bhanot to choose between Tina Datta, chicken

Former actor and television host Simi Garewal will make a comeback to the small screen in Bigg Boss 16, which is incidentally hosted by Salman Khan. She is expected to enter the house with her trademark talk show style, welcoming the contestants before posing pertinent questions to them. She will also leave them in a bit of a flux with her questions.

Simi will ask her first question to Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and explains to her that she has two plates in front of her. On the first plate, there is ‘stardom’ and on the second plate there is ‘love’. Simi asks Priyanka what she would choose if she was asked and Priyanka answers, “I would prefer to choose the plate of love because at the end of life being happy is all that matters.”

Simi then asks Shalin Bhanot if he were given to choose between Tina Datta and a plate of chicken, what would he choose. Shalin answers that even if there was anything other than chicken in the plate he would prefer to choose that and not Tina Datta. Simi is rather shocked by Shalin’s answer and says “Not Tina? Please don’t be hard on him,” and after hearing this, everyone in the house starts laughing.

There has been much emotional upheaval in the past few episodes of Bigg Boss. Shalin’s mother had accused Tina of being fake and also told Shalin that her love for him is not real. Shalin’s mother also asserted that Tina was forging a relationship with him, just for the camera and doesn’t feel that her son Shalin should fall for it again. She told Shalin to cement his friendship with Priyanka and keep her close. Shalin’s mother also addressed his friendship with Sumbul and tells Sumbul Touqeer that she adored their relationship.