Simba Nagpal pushes Umar Riaz into the pool, fans demand his eviction

After a dhamakedar start to the Diwali celebration on Bigg Boss 15, former contestants Kamya Punjabi, Gautam Gulati, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai entered the house. Apart from pulling up contestants for their game, the champions also got the privilege to save one contestant each from nominations.

Kamya, Rashami, Devoleena and Gautam saved Karan Kundrra, Vishal Kotian, Jay Bhanushali and Tejasswi Prakash, respectively, from nominations. Now, Karan, Jay, Vishal and Tejasswi would be asked by Bigg Boss to nominate a few contestants for this week’s eviction. And this would add more drama in the house, with everyone gearing up to save themselves. It will even lead to a showdown between Simba Nagpal and Umar Riaz.

In the latest promo shared by Colors, Umar and Simba are seen getting into a war of words. As other housemates try to keep them away from each other, Simba brings Umar’s brother Asim Riaz into the fight. He cites that the latter’s success brought Umar on the show. As Umar retaliates and abuses him, Simba, in a fit of rage, pushes him into the pool.

Simba Nagpal’s action will leave everyone shocked. As Ieshaan Sehgaal will support Umar, asking Bigg Boss to take action against Simba, a few contestants will support Simba. Shamita Shetty will even go to the extent of saying that Umar slipped by mistake, and it was not Simba’s fault.

Supporting his brother, Asim Riaz posted a tweet stating that while it might hurt and take time, once he reaches his goal, it will be worth it. He tweeted, “It will hurt @realumarriaz It will take time, It will require dedication It will require will power You will need to make healthy decisions You will have to sacrifice,You will have to push your body to the max but I promise you this, when u reach your goal,It will be worth it.”

Fans on social media too have been demanding Simba Nagpal’s eviction. Sharing a video of Umar in a bandage, a fan tweeted, “He’s in pain. Violence hai yeh. EVICT SIMBA NOW,” while another fan added, “@BiggBoss should replace it’s show name as #BiasedBoss. Most Hippocratic makers of all time. #evictsimbanow #UmarRiaz.”

Read all tweets on the Umar Riaz-Simba Nagpal fight here:

As readers would know, any kind of physical violence is not allowed in Bigg Boss. However, over the past few years, a few contestants have been let off with a stern warning. Only time will tell if Simba gets punished for his action or just face Salman Khan’s wrath in the Weekend Ka Vaar.