Simba Nagpal: Naagin 6 is not based on Covid-19 or Omicron

Simba Nagpal has been a fan favourite from the time he signed on to star in Shakti. While he did not do much on Bigg Boss 15, his simplicity and maturity left fans impressed. And now, the young actor is set to star in Naagin 6 opposite Tejasswi Prakash. Sharing that life has changed for him post the reality show in terms of ‘love and work’, Simba spoke to indianexpress.com about bagging Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural drama.

“I was flooded with love after I exited Bigg Boss. Even in terms of work, there were a few offers that I was confused between. However, when Naagin came my way, I knew this is what I wanted to do. We are really working hard on the show and hoping that it turns out quite well,” he shared.

Naagin 6 poster featuring Mahekk Chahal, Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal. (Photo: PR) Naagin 6 poster featuring Mahekk Chahal, Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal. (Photo: PR)

Usually on television, male actors do not have much to do, and given Naagin is headlined by a female protagonist, we asked Simba what made him sign the dotted line. “Well, you will have to wait and watch what this guy does on the show,” he said. The actor further said that while it’s a usual practice, in Naagin 6, the hero will have an equal part as the female lead. “There’s a lot to do and you will get to see many shades. I think the idea of a guy having not much to do will change post the show.”

Talking about his character, Simba Nagpal shared that he plays Rishabh Gujral, who is an army officer. He returns from the border after getting to know about the situation in the country and pledges to fight the conspiracy behind it. “He meets Naagin and they join forces to fight the virus. Also, as for my character, he is patriotic and puts his nation even before his family. For him justice and truth hold more value than any relationship,” the actor said.

As readers would know, Naagin 6’s plotline, which revolves around the pandemic, has been criticised. Simba says that while it doesn’t affect him personally, he does have a message for the more mature audience. “It’s not based on Covid-19 or Omicron. Although the story is inspired by real-life situations, it’s not the same thing. One has to wait and watch before they pass judgment. I am personally very choosy and the script matters to me a lot. I wouldn’t have said yes to the show if there was anything problematic in it.”

He also mentioned that people go crazy over Marvel and DC content as it’s presented with conviction. However, when Indian shows and films attempt something, people call it foolish. “One has to understand that this is why it’s called fiction. One has the liberty to create something in reel. Folklores of naagin have been around for so many years. We need to open up our imagination and see things as an explorer. Rather than appreciating the industry, we unnecessarily try to put it down whenever someone tries something unique.”

On quizzed whether he feels that the quality of Indian content is a reason for displeasure among fans, Simba said, “I am also a big Hollywood fan and I understand that we haven’t been able to match up to the VFX. However, one has to understand that we are trying our best and creating the best content. Even with Naagin 6, you will be amazed at the quality of the show. It’s just another level.” While Simba is not worried about comparisons with previous seasons, he says that there is a responsibility on him as he is part of the Naagin franchise.

Lastly, talking about his co-star Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal said that in the Bigg Boss 15 house, he saw her as a friend. “And now I am working with her as a co-star. I must add that I am amazed at her passion for acting. I have worked with people who throw tantrums, complain about hunger or the heat. And here look at this girl, who is hurt and injured, and performing so well. I am so proud of Tejasswi and grateful to have her as a co-star.”

Starting February 12, Naagin 6 will air on Colors.