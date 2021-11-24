Simba Nagpal gets evicted from Bigg Boss 15

This week, journalists who visited Bigg Boss 15 picked the bottom six contestants – Jay Bhanushali, Simba Nagpal, Vishal Kotian, Rajiv Adatia, Neha Bhasin and Umar Riaz. Post that, the other five housemates were given an opportunity to save contestants. At the end of the task, with no votes coming his way, Simba exited the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

Simba rose to fame with his participation in Splitsvilla and Roadies. He became a household name after playing the lead role in Colors’ Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

On Bigg Boss, Simba Nagpal was criticised for sleeping and being the lazy one. Not too involved in the game, he kept to himself and would hardly show interest in any drama happening around him. However, being a good looking man, he was often complimented by host Salman Khan. Even filmmaker Farah Khan had said she would love to cast Simba in one of her films.

Before entering the show, Simba told indianexpress.com that he wouldn’t let anyone walk over him or manipulate him. The actor also added that he will never want to hurt anyone inside and outside the house.

“My biggest fear is that I might say something which hurts someone. I also don’t want to upset Salman bhai with my actions. I am not someone who would do something like this but sometimes, in the heat of the moment, things can go wrong,” he shared while talking about his game plan.

After Simba Nagpal’s exit, wild cards Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee will enter Bigg Boss 15. With Abhijeet Bichukale testing positive for Covid-19, last year’s finalist Rakhi Sawant will be the new wild card.