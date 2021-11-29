Simba Nagpal: Bigg Boss 15 was not the right show for me

Last week, four contestants were shown the door on Bigg Boss 15 as part of a reboot. Simba Nagpal was the first contestant among the bottom six to get evicted as he received no votes. However, the Shakti actor is not disappointed as he shared that he knew it was his time to leave when the task was announced.

“It wasn’t heartbreaking to see no votes coming my way as I knew people will support their stronger connections. Pratik Sehajpal is a good friend but he has a deeper friendship with Neha Bhasin. The two have been together since Bigg Boss OTT and have a sort of love connection. I understand that and have no complaints against him. Nishant, on the other hand, knows Jay Bhanushali for 15 years, and Shamita Shetty’s rakhi brother Rajiv Adatia was against me. I respect their decisions as they all knew each other long before they came on the show or met me,” Simba shared in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

Simba Nagpal was criticised for sleeping almost all the time, most recently during Pratik and Neha’s major fight. Laughing at his new nickname ‘sleeping beauty’, the actor clarified that he had intensely worked out that day and wanted some me time for himself. “I just wanted to be alone for a few minutes. Also, when I moved out of the scene, Jay Bhanushali was having a fight and I didn’t feel it was my space to get involved then. I hadn’t realised I fell asleep, or that Neha and Pratik were fighting. Both of them are my friends and had I known, I would have gone to sort their issues.”

The evicted contestant also expressed his disappointment that the makers never showed his fun side on the show. “All that I see in the episode is negativity, backbiting and fights,” he said, adding that he cannot complain or seek explanations. Simba further said that he really had a good time in the house with his friends and would often indulge in a lot of fun with them.

On quizzed whether he regrets his decision to be on the show, the actor said, “I am an actor and am passionate about my craft. When I am at work, my mind is activated. However, if you ask me to play games and strategies, that’s not me. I think Bigg Boss was definitely not my kind of show but I really wanted to experience it. I took it as a challenge and also because my mother is a huge fan. And because of it, I had to be more real. I wanted to be true to myself, my mother and my fans. What’s the point of being on a reality show when you can’t even be real.”

We further asked Simba if he approves of the top five contestants on the show at the moment, and he replied, “If I had to choose as an audience, I would like to see only real people. Hence my pick would have been me, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty and Akasa Singh. These are the only people who never lied to the audience. Everyone else is being fake. We also believe in standing up for the right and were brave to give our honest opinions.”

Host Salman Khan and even director Farah Khan heaped praise on Simba Nagpal, and the latter even showed interest in casting him in one of her projects. While the actor wants to take up good projects, he doesn’t want to just run after films. “I never ran behind money and fame. All I want is to act and for that I need a good character. The banner and medium doesn’t matter,” he concluded.