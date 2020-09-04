Silk live-action Marvel TV series in development at Sony

Silk, whose real name is Cindy Moon, is a Korean-American classmate of Peter Parker aka Spider-Man. (Photo: Marvel Comics)

Korean-American Marvel comic superhero Silk is coming to television screens with a live-action series. According to Variety, Sony Pictures, which has the rights to the Spider-Man universe, is developing the series centred on the character created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos.

Lauren Moon is in talks to write the series.

Former Sony Pictures Entertainment head Amy Pascal is serving as executive producer on the series along with Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who will back the project via their Lord Miller banner. As of now, no network or streaming platform is currently attached with the series, but according to sources Amazon is in negotiations to acquire the project.

Sony has been trying to bring Silk to the screens since past two years. In 2018 it was reported that the studio was in the early stages of development on a Silk standalone film and a female-led spinoff of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse that would centre on Silk, Spider-Gwen, and Spider-Woman.

Silk, whose real name is Cindy Moon, is a Korean-American classmate of Peter Parker aka Spider-Man. She was first introduced in the comic books in The Amazing Spider-Man #1 in 2014.

Like Parker, she is bitten by a radioactive spider, which gives her the ability to move incredibly fast and shoot webs out of her fingertips. She also possess an advanced Spider-Sense, known as Silk Sense.

The character was played by actor Tiffany Espensen in the 2017 film Spider-Man: Homecoming, featuring British actor Tom Holland as the web slinger.

