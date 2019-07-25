Silicon Valley Season 6 to premiere in October

The sixth and final season of HBO series Silicon Valley will air in October, the makers have announced.

In June, the network had announced that the hit sitcom will conclude after its sixth season, which will have seven episodes.

Sharing the news of finale season premiere, the official Twitter handle of the show posted, “Buckle up. #SiliconValleyHBO returns for the sixth and final season this October.”

The show takes a comedic look at the modern-day epicentre of the high-tech gold rush, where the people most qualified to succeed are the least capable of handling success.

Created by Mike Judge, John Altschuler and Dave Krinsky, “Silicon Valley” features Thomas Middleditch, Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr, Josh Brener and Zach Woods.

Deadpool star TJ Miller was also a part of the show but his association ended after the fourth season.

The fifth season of the show, consisting of 10 episodes, had premiered in March this year.

The show has been nominated for multiple Emmys throughout its run, including best comedy series. It won two awards in 2015.