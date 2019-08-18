Silicon Valley final season teaser: The scene shifts to Capitol Hill

HBO has released the first teaser for the sixth and final season of critically acclaimed comedy series Silicon Valley. With the teaser also comes the release date. The concluding season will premiere on October 27.

The teaser begins with Richard Hendricks (Thomas Middleditch) testifying to the US Congress in Washington and not at all doing a good job of it, embarrassing his colleagues. The scene is clearly meant to parody Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony and does a good job.

The best Hendricks can do is to paraphrase the concluding words of Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, replacing government with the internet.

Silicon Valley also stars Josh Brener, Martin Starr, Kumail Nanjiani, Christopher Evan Welch, Amanda Crew, Zach Woods, Suzanne Cryer, Jimmy O Yang, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Chris Diamantopoulos among others.

The showrunners Mike Judge and Alec Berg had had said in a statement in May, “Silicon Valley has been a career and life highlight for us. We’ll miss it desperately, but we’ve always let Pied Piper’s journey guide the way, and Season 6 seems to be the fitting conclusion. We are forever indebted to our incredible cast, crew, and partners at HBO. At a certain point, there’s only so much we can do to make the world a better place.”

The final season of Silicon Valley will have seven episodes.