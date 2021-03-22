Silicon Valley actor Thomas Middleditch accused of sexual misconduct at now-closed Los Angeles club

Canadian comedian and Emmy Award-winning actor Thomas Middleditch has been accused of sexual misconduct at the now closed Goth nightclub in Los Angeles, according to latimes.com. Best known for HBO comedy series Silicon Valley, Thomas Middleditch is mentioned among those whose unacceptable behaviour was ignored by the owners of Cloak & Dagger.

The report has a 21-year-old woman saying that Middleditch approached her on the dance floor and made “lewd sexual overtures”. After she refused to entertain his efforts, he reportedly “kept pursuing her, groping her in front of her friends and several employees, including the club’s operations manager, Kate Morgan.”

She said he saw Middleditch grope another woman too after her complaint. In an emailed response to latimes, Patterson claimed, “My goal for Cloak & Dagger was to create an atmosphere that would inspire people to be their best and most creative self.”

“As far as I am aware, they reported every incident to us, and to my knowledge, we dealt with every single issue brought to our attention,” he added.

Middleditch played the main role of Richard Hendricks in Silicon Valley, which ran from 2014 to 2019. He currently stars in CBS comedy series B Positive and lends his voice to a character in Hulu animated series Solar Opposites.

Middleditch is yet to respond to the allegations. His co-star in Silicon Valley T.J. Miller also stands disgraced after sexual assault allegations against him surfaced in 2017 at the height of #MeToo movement.