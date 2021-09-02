Sidharth Shukla’s last Instagram post was about frontline warriors, see post

Actor Sidharth Shukla, who passed away at the age of 40 on Thursday, dedicated his last Instagram post to frontline warriors. He posted a photo of himself holding a placard that read ‘The Heroes We Owe’.

In the caption, the actor had written, “To all the frontline warriors, a thank you from the heart! You risk your lives, work for countless hours, and comfort patients who couldn’t be with their families. You truly are the bravest!”

He added, “Being on the frontline surly isn’t easy, but we really appreciate your efforts.”

While saluting frontline workers, Sidharth Shukla also promoted Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming web series Mumbai Diaries 26/11. He wrote, “#MumbaiDiariesOnPrime is an ode to these superheroes in white capes, the nursing staff and their countless sacrifices. Trailer out on 25th August. #TheHeroesWeOwe.”

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the late actor had also posted an adorable picture of himself with his niece. His hand was adorned with ‘rakhis’.

Sidharth was an active social media user with 3.5 million followers on Instagram. He had a fan following of one million on Twitter where he last tweeted about the ongoing Paralympics. He wrote, “Indians making us proud over and over again… a World Record in addition to the #Gold in #Paralympics … congratulations #SumitAntil and #AvaniLekhara.”

Sidharth Shukla became a popular face after he participated in Bigg Boss 13. His last on-screen outing was AltBalaji web series Broken But Beautiful Season 3.