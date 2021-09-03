Sidharth Shukla’s cause of death inconclusive, no external injuries on body: autopsy report

Sidharth Shukla’s autopsy was carried out at a Mumbai hospital on Thursday. Initial reports suggest “no external injuries were found” on his body and the cause of death could not be established. A viscera analysis and other tests will be done to establish the cause of his death. The 40-year-old TV and film actor died on Thursday. His untimely demise left the industry and his fans shocked.

Talking to Indian Express, the officials at Cooper Hospital said that the cause of death of Sidharth Shukla remains inconclusive. The doctors have sent the samples to Forensic Science Laboratory and are awaiting chemical analysis and histopathology report. No internal or external injury marks found on his body.

Sidharth’s final rites took place in Mumbai on Friday. His friends and colleagues were seen at the cremation ground as they paid their last tributes.

Rahul Mahajan, Aly Gony, Aarti Singh, Rakhi Sawant, Azim Riaz among many more also visited Sidharth’s home. Hailing from Mumbai, Sidharth Shukla made his acting debut with the Hindi TV show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na in 2008. He got his first major breakthrough after starring in the Colors TV show Balika Vadhu. This was followed by his stint in several reality TV shows, such as Khatron Ke Khiladi, India’s Got Talent and multiple seasons of Bigg Boss. He was the winner of Bigg Boss 13 and recently appeared on Bigg Boss OTT with Shehnaaz Gill.