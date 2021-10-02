On Sidharth Shukla’s 1-month death anniversary, Kamya Punjabi says ‘there’s a scar on our hearts’

Fans of Sidharth Shukla paid tributes to the actor on his one-month death anniversary. The Bigg Boss 13 winner died on September 2. On Saturday, many, including Tehseen Poonawalla, Kamya Punjabi and Jaan Kumar Sanu, remembered the actor. Kamya wrote, “One month of this Scar on our hearts #SidharthShukla Teri kami toh sirf tu hi puri kar sakta hai dost! Tujh jaisa koi nahi…(Only you can fill the void you have left, there is no one like you).” Tehseen Poonawalla recalled the bond he shared with Sidharth during his stay in the Bigg Boss house. “I love you and miss you #SidharthShukla . Will always cherish our bonding,” he wrote.

Jaan Kumar Sanu, who was one of the Bigg Boss 14 contestants, also paid tribute to Sidharth. In a tweet, he mentioned, “A month ago today, the world changed for a lot of us. Miss you Sid.” Sidharth was also remembered by his fans who penned heartfelt tweets for the actor. “I hope that wherever u r is comforting & u are taking care of yourself. You are very special to #SidHearts, and that there r people all over the world who love u. You live in each of us. I wish you peace in yourself, love & happiness. Missing u,” a fan wrote, while another mentioned, “It’s hard to forget someone who gave u so much to remember.”

Sidharth Shukla died from a suspected heart attack. He was 40. The actor first found stardom with his work in the TV show Balika Vadhu (2012), where he essayed the role of Shivraj Shekhar, a district collector. During his stint on Bigg Boss 13, his bond with Shehnaaz Gill became talk of the town. The duo was famously called ‘SidNaaz’ by their fans. Post Bigg Boss 13, he appeared as Agastya Rao in Broken But Beautiful 3.

The makers of the show had recently revealed that they were planning season 4 of the series with Sidharth.

Showrunner Sarita Tanwar revealed, “In August, we got a call from ALTBalaji. This was to meet and discuss the story for Broken But Beautiful Season 4.” Sarita revealed that they had planned a “happy ending” for the fictional couple on the show but nature had other plans. “Yes, #AgMi was going to happen with a fairytale happy ending. But it was not meant to be,” she said.

Sarita added, “I cannot imagine Broken but Beautiful 4 without Sidharth Shukla. It is said, ‘It’s hard to turn the page when you know someone won’t be in the next chapter, but the story must go on.’ It’s most true in this industry. However, it’s too soon to even think about it.”

Broken but Beautiful 3 was Sidharth’s digital debut. He was last seen on Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3 with Shehnaaz Gill.