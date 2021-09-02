scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 02, 2021
‘Sidharth Shukla, you are gone too soon’: Grieving fans mourn Bigg Boss 13 winner, share tributes

Sidharth Shukla achieved his major breakthrough with the popular serial Balika Vadhu, wherein he played the main lead.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 2, 2021 1:34:47 pm
sidharth shuklaSidharth Shukla passed away at the age of 40 . (Photo: PR)

Actor Sidharth Shukla passed away at the age of 40 reportedly from a heart attack on Thursday, leaving behind a legion of devastated fans. Dr R Sukhdeve of Cooper hospital confirmed to indianexpress.com that he was brought dead to the hospital.

Sidharth had made a name for himself with television shows such as Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, Aahat, Love U Zindagi and CID. He achieved his major breakthrough with the popular serial Balika Vadhu, wherein he played the main lead. Following this, Shukla made several appearances in reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 6, India’s Got Talent, Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, Bigg Boss 13, as well as Bigg Boss 14.

Sidharth Shukla death updates: Bollywood, TV industry shocked

He made his Bollywood debut with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, which featured Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Fans have expressed their grief on social media, calling him one of the most handsome and dynamic personalities of television. “Totally Numb! This is beyond shocking! Life is so unpredictable. May his soul rest in peace,” one wrote.

Another found it hard to believe and wrote ‘gone too soon’, “Hard to believe. Life is so unpredictable. This is so beyond shocking. He was a champ and fought like a tiger and one of the best contestants that Bigg Boss will ever witness.”

“This is so shocking, million of hearts broken,” another wrote.

A fan mourned, “An untimely demise of Sidharth Shukla has left us all in Shock. He was one of the fittest actor, it’s hard to believe and accept this fact. Rest in peace.”

I can’t believe what I just read. It’s unbelievable. A person so young and so full of life. #SiddharthShukla will be missed dearly. May his soul rests is peace. Condolences to the family, friends and all the fans,” one tweeted.

Another tweeted, “#SiddharthShukla very sad to know that this young and dynamic personality left this world very soon…” Sidharth is survived by his mother and sisters. 

