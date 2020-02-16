Bigg Boss 13 Winner: Sidharth Shukla lifts Bigg Boss 13 trophy

Sidharth Shukla lifts Bigg Boss 13 trophy. Sidharth Shukla lifts Bigg Boss 13 trophy.

Host Salman Khan announced Sidharth Shukla as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 on Sunday. The Balika Vadhu actor was joined by his friend-turned foe Asim Riaz as the finalist on stage. The results were declared after a live voting process where fans selected their favourite contestant.

Apart from Shukla and Riaz, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh and Paras Chhabra were the finalists. Chhabra exited the house first, quitting the game to take home the cash prize of Rs 10 lakh. He was followed by Arti, Rashami and Shehnaaz.

Promoted as the ‘hot and single’ eligble bachelor, Sidharth Shukla made a grand entry in Bigg Boss 13. Most female contestants picked him as the partner for house duties.

Shukla showcased a leadership quality and soon formed a team with Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Abu Malik and Arti Singh. They stuck together and supported each other during the tasks. His fondness towards Riaz, who he considered his younger brother, got them the tag of Ram and Laxman of the house. However, as they say all good things must come to an end, the two men also drifted apart, and indulged in many aggressive fights.

Asim Riaz accused Sidharth Shukla of always pulling him down, while Shukla maintained that Riaz has an ego issue. The former friends were seen crossing all limits in their fights, and even abused each others’ parents. The audience were shocked to see violence becoming so normal in the house with Shukla pushing Riaz many times on the show. In his defence, Shukla maintained that Riaz provoked him contstantly. The Bigg Boss 13 winner also indulged in a number of fights with Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Vishal Aditya Singh and Mahira Sharma.

While the leniency towards Shukla was criticised by fans, many in the house also complained that he never did any kind of household chores. In the 140 days that the contestants lived in the house, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya actor hardly contributed towards any kind of duties, and even got his friends to iron clothes for him.

While aggression was his most prominent quality, Sidharth Shukla did manage to showcase his soft side in front of Shehnaaz Gill. The two organically grew close and fans termed their jodi – SidNaaz. Their cute moments and banter kept the audience entertained. With Gill getting quite possessive about him, host Salman Khan even warned him to stay alert lest she falls in love with him. The couple would often indulge in arguments and their physical fights were questioned by the host but they managed to remain thick. While Gill maintained that she is emotionally attached to him, and would want the same kind of attention even after the show, Shukla was clear he will not have much time for her outside the house.

Shukla also tried his best to lighten up the mood with his funny one-liners and quirky dialogues. His harmless flirting with other ladies in the show- Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Madhurima Tuli was also loved by fans. While a section of the audience felt that he had no respect towards women, his statements on equality between genders was hailed by his fans. A very dear friend and team player, Shukla till the last leg of the game, was seen supporting his friends.

Bigg Boss 13 will be replaced by Mujhse Shaadi Karoge – a swayamvar with Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill as the contestants.

