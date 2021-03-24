Sidharth Shukla has a hilarious request for teachers during exam season: ‘Be kind and slightly lenient’

Sidharth Shukla, the winner of reality shows Bigg Boss 13, has a special message for those who are ‘appearing for exams … going for interviews…. or have to file a project’. The actor remembered his time as a student to also come up with a request to teachers checking the exam papers.

The actor, took to Twitter and wrote, “To everyone who is appearing for exams … going for interviews…. or have to file a project …… My Best Wishes are with you … do real well and make us all Proud ❤️.”

In reply to this tweet, a teacher @bohra_anju wrote, “And please wish us also who are setting papers checking their projects taking online lectures…. sidharth you are such a nice man…we all love you…”

Sidharth Shukla replied saying, “Plz be kind and slightly lenient…. the student in me remembering my long forgotten days 😜🙏🏻.”

To everyone who is appearing for exams … going for interviews…. or have to file a project …… My Best Wishes are with you … do real well and make us all Proud ❤️ — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) March 23, 2021

Plz be kind and slightly lenient…. the student in me remembering my long forgotten days 😜🙏🏻 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) March 23, 2021

Last week, Sidharth remembered his school days and tweeted, “A thought that usually crossed my mind when I was in school …….if a single teacher cannot teach all the subjects… then how can you expect a single student to learn all the subjects…..?”

A thought that usually crossed my mind when I was in school …….if a single teacher cannot teach all the subjects… then how can you expect a single student to learn all the subjects…..? 🙄🧐🤨 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) March 20, 2021

Sidharth Shukla has about 1 million followers on his Twitter account. Sidharth has a hung fan following and his chemistry with Bigg Boss co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill is quite a crowdpuller, with fans dubbing them ‘Sidnaaz’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

In other news, Sidharth Shukla will be a part of Colors channels special Holi celebration, Rang Barse 2021, and will be seen performing with others. Bigg Boss 14’s winner Rubina Dilaik will also be a part of the show.