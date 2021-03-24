scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Latest news

Sidharth Shukla has a hilarious request for teachers during exam season: ‘Be kind and slightly lenient’

Sidharth Shukla seems to be missing his school days. As he interacted with a teacher on Twitter, his request to her has netizens smiling.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru |
March 24, 2021 3:32:16 pm
Sidharth Shukla,Sidharth Shukla recalls his student days. (Photo: Sidharth Shukla/Instagram)

Sidharth Shukla, the winner of reality shows Bigg Boss 13, has a special message for those who are ‘appearing for exams … going for interviews…. or have to file a project’. The actor remembered his time as a student to also come up with a request to teachers checking the exam papers.

The actor, took to Twitter and wrote, “To everyone who is appearing for exams … going for interviews…. or have to file a project …… My Best Wishes are with you … do real well and make us all Proud ❤️.”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

In reply to this tweet, a teacher @bohra_anju wrote, “And please wish us also who are setting papers checking their projects taking online lectures…. sidharth you are such a nice man…we all love you…”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Sidharth Shukla replied saying, “Plz be kind and slightly lenient…. the student in me remembering my long forgotten days 😜🙏🏻.”

 

Last week, Sidharth remembered his school days and tweeted, “A thought that usually crossed my mind when I was in school …….if a single teacher cannot teach all the subjects… then how can you expect a single student to learn all the subjects…..?”

Sidharth Shukla has about 1 million followers on his Twitter account. Sidharth has a hung fan following and his chemistry with Bigg Boss co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill is quite a crowdpuller, with fans dubbing them ‘Sidnaaz’.

Also read |Sidharth Shukla teases fans about his new project, says ‘something’s coming up’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

In other news, Sidharth Shukla will be a part of Colors channels special Holi celebration, Rang Barse 2021, and will be seen performing with others. Bigg Boss 14’s winner Rubina Dilaik will also be a part of the show.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Suhana Khan life with friends in 8 photos
Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is living it up in New York with her squad

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 24: Latest News

Advertisement
x