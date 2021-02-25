Sidharth Shukla takes on trolls as they target Shehnaaz Gill: ‘We are cool regardless of your fights’

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill first met when they participated in Bigg Boss 13. (Photo: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidhart Shukla on Wednesday took to Twitter to respond to a troll who said that his friendship with co-star Shehnaaz Gill has cost him a huge deal. Sidharth on Wednesday tweeted, “Life’s too short to worry about what others say or think about you ..just enjoy life..have fun…and give them something to talk about.”

Life’s too short to worry about what others say or think about you …….. just enjoy life .. have fun … and give them something to talk about 😉 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) February 23, 2021

Both, Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill have several fan pages dedicated to them on many social media platforms. The fan pages are constantly at loggerheads to prove who amongst Sid and Shehnaz is better, and then there are also some pages who support both of them.

Responding to Sidharth’s tweet, a Twitter user replied, “This is the reason I don’t support this man he always encourage negative people.” The Bigg Boss ex-contestant wrote, “Then plz (please) don’t, no one asked for your support…why even come here ???”

After Sidharth’s responses, one of his fans asked him to ignore the haters and the negativity surrounding him and Shehnaaz. To which the TV star replied, “Who said I am not happy… Jawab dene ka tarika bahut matter karta hai.”

My baby why ur affecting. U said na ignore karo . Hamara pass option hain . Be happy. Ur happiness is our happiness. #SidharthShukla . Lots of love . — SoNaM SidHearts 💛💛💛💛💛 (@Sonam72093327) February 24, 2021

Please don’t sound holier than thou as that goes both ways …. I wonder why you’ll do that …. as regardless of your fights me and @ishehnaaz_gill are cool we have no issues… so you’ll can go ahead and keep entertaining yourselves — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) February 24, 2021 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Sid then also called out some Twitter users who targeted his friendship with Shehnaz by stating that regardless of people fighting over the two of them, he and Shehnaaz “are cool” and have no issues.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill first met during their stint on Bigg Boss 13. They shared a great bond inside the house and continued to stay friends even after the show got over. The two also did a few singles together. They featured together in Neha and Tony Kakkar’s Shona Shona and Darshan Rawal and Neha Kakkar’s Bhula Dena and Dil Ko Karaar Aaya.

Sidharth’s web-series Broken But Beautiful 3 with ALTBalaji is in the making, where as Shehnaaz Gill will be next seen sharing screen-space with Punjabi actor Diljit Dosanjh in Honsla Rakh.