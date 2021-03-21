scorecardresearch
Sunday, March 21, 2021
Sunday reads

Sidharth Shukla teases fans about his new project, says ‘something’s coming up’

Sidharth Shukla, who will be next seen in Broken But Beautiful season three, has left his fans curious with his latest Instagram photo and video.

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai |
March 21, 2021 12:49:36 pm
sidharth shukla picsSidharth Shukla will be next seen in Ekta Kapoor's Broken but Beautiful. (Photo: Sidharth Shukla/Instagram)

Television star Sidharth Shukla on Saturday teased fans with a picture and a video from a dance rehearsal, leaving them curious about the possibility of an upcoming project. Sidharth, who keeps his followers updated about his work life through social media engagement, didn’t reveal anything this time except writing, “Something’s coming up…”

Of course his dance posture has impressed his fans, who cannot stop gushing over the picture and the video the Bigg Boss 13 winner posted on Instagram. Some are wondering if the dance is for a sequence in Sidharth’s debut web-series, Broken But Beautiful season three.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sidharth Shukla (@realsidharthshukla)

sidharth shukla dancing Sidharth Shukla shared a video of him from a dance rehearsal. (Photo: Sidharth Shukla/Instagram)

Sidharth Shukla will share screen space with debutante Sonia Rathee in the Ekta Kapoor-backed ALT Balaji series. The duo has been shooting for the series since December 2020. Sidharth plays a man named Agastya in the romantic drama. At the time of the show’s announcement, Sidharth had expressed his excitement about collaborating with Ekta Kapoor.

“I am thrilled to announce my association with season three of Broken But Beautiful, a show which was hugely loved, admired, and appreciated by all. I have heard great things about the earlier two seasons, and I am excited to work with Ekta Kapoor for whom I have all the respect and admiration. I’m looking forward to this one,” Sidharth had then said in a statement. The popular first two seasons of Broken But Beautiful starred Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi in the lead roles.

