Sidharth Shukla shuts Twitter user questioning Shehnaaz Gill’s phone quality and internet is lit

Bigg Boss alums Sidharth Shukla and Punjabi actor have been hogging the limelight ever since their stint in the popular TV reality show. They share a close friendship, and their fans fondly address them as ‘SidNaaz’. Both the actors have dedicated fan pages who often indulge in fights over who between the two is better. But, Sidharth gives it back to the trolls in his peculiar style. Recently, the Balika Vadhu actor came in support of friend Shehnaaz when paparazzi doubted the quality of her phone.

Shehnaaz posted a video on her Instagram handle where she danced on Selena Gomez’s song “Baila Conmigo”. The actor looked adorable in the video and was showered with a lot of love from her fans. While one user commented, “You are so Adorable 😍😍”, another wrote, “So cute.” However, one of the photographers shared the video on his Twitter handle with the caption, “Honestly a very cute effort by #shehnaazgill but wish it was shot on a better phone.”

Before Shehnaaz could reply to the tweet, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth came to her defence and said if the photographer didn’t like the video he should not have shared it. “Bhai now that your concerns about a friend … let me just politely put it to your knowledge it’s was shot on the best possible phone ….for her fans … if you didn’t like it why did you up it,” Sid commented.

Soon after, Sidharth posted a picture of himself on social media where he looked dapper and captioned it, “You want it … you got it 😉❤️.” Sharing the same picture, the celebrity photographer wrote, “Inside every man is a beast, that protects a queen. Who is that Queen #sidharthshukla? #sidhearts.” Reacting to the tweet, the TV actor commented, “I would have never replied to that … but cause I did for your previous one .. one more for you ….. QUEEN is the one who raised ME.”

After this exchange of words between the paparazzo and Sidharth, his many fans supported him and appreciated him for standing by his friend Shehnaaz. But there were a few who doubted if Sidharth got offended because probably it was him who either shot the video of Shehnaaz or it was his phone on which the video was shot. A user replied to Sidharth’s tweet saying, “I got it….she used your phone to shoot this video. Sidharth taking stand for his phone.”

On the work front, Sidharth and Shehnaaz have done a few singles together. They featured together in Neha and Tony Kakkar’s “Shona Shona” and Darshan Rawal and Neha Kakkar’s “Bhula Dena” and “Dil Ko Karaar Aaya.”

Sidharth’s web series Broken But Beautiful 3 with ALTBalaji is in the making, whereas Shehnaaz Gill will be next seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in the movie Honsla Rakh.