Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill’s Bigg Boss 13 video goes viral: ‘Even when you are 70, call me when you’re in trouble’

Ever since Sidharth Shukla’s untimely demise, his fans have been writing messages of concern about his close friend Shehnaaz Gill. Sidharth and Shehnaaz, or SidNaaz as fans lovingly called them, met during Bigg Boss 13 and formed a close bond. The two were in touch after the show wrapped up, and Shehnaaz often referred to him as her family.

Close friend and Bigg Boss co-housemate Shefali Bagga had earlier shared with us that Shehnaaz hasn’t been answering calls and has even switched off her phone. As Sidharth and Sidnaaz fans mourned the untimely demise of the popular star, an old video of him having a heartfelt conversation with Shehnaaz has gone viral.

In the video from their Bigg Boss 13 stint, Sidharth is seen telling Shehnaaz that she should call him whenever she needs him. He goes on to say that even if they are not on talking terms she shouldn’t hesitate to reach out to him. Thinking about the future, he adds in Hindi, “Even when you turn 70, and if I am alive till then, feel free to call me.” His statement left Shehnaaz blushing and she assured him that he would always be the first person she will reach out to whenever she needs help.

As fans recalled this special friendship shared by Sidharth and Shehnaaz, they also shared tweets about their ‘incomplete love story’. On the show, Shehnaaz, time and again had been vocal about her feelings for Sidharth, while he claimed that they will always be just friends. However, post-Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz confessed that given they were locked in together away from the world, she might have got attracted but it was only friendship between them. Since their chemistry told a different tale, fans prayed for them to get together while rumours of them dating also gained steam.

Checkout some tweets of Sidnaaz fans on Sidharth’s demise:

On Thursday, Dr R Sukhdeve of Cooper hospital confirmed to indianexpress.com that actor Siddharth Shukla was brought dead to the hospital. While reports suggest that the Balika Vadhu actor suffered a massive heart attack, the cause of death is yet to be ascertained.