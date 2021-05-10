Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill trend as they accept Sunil Grover and Gaurav Gera’s challenge

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's fans are confident about their victory on a show like LOL. (Photo: Sidharth Shukla/Twitter)

All Sidnaaz, the name given to Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, fans woke up to the celebs’ names trending on Twitter. And it did not take them time to realise that it all started with a tweet from Sidharth himself. On Monday morning, the Bigg Boss 13 winner shared a picture from Amazon Prime Video’s comedy show LOL- Hasse Toh Phasse and remarked that had he been on the show, he would have won it.

“Agar main iss ghar mein hota, toh pakka jeet jata 😐,” wrote Sidharth Shukla. As fans agreed to the same, the streaming platform’s official handle also heaped compliment on him by posting, “aap jaha jaate ho waha se jeet ke hi aate ho 👑.”

.@primevideoin agar main iss ghar mein hota, toh pakka jeet jata 😐#LOLonPrime pic.twitter.com/nZ4Gc0Hc1g — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) May 10, 2021

While the platform seemed impressed by Sidharth, the contestants of the reality show disagreed with his claims. Comedy star Sunil Grover replied to Sidharth on his tweet, “Jitnaa aasaan dikh raha hai, utnaa hi difficult hai! @GauravGera. what say, let’s try this with Sidharth?.” Tagging his co-contestant Gaurav Gera, Sunil mentioned that it isn’t easy as it looks, and that they should try it with him.

Jumping into the fun chat, Gaurav Gera also included Sidharth’s close friend and Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill. Stating that he is smelling a lot of fun, the comedian used the hashtag #SidNaazOnLOL and wrote, “Yes, abhi aaya! I smell bohot saara fun. Lage haath @ishehnaaz_gill ko bhi bulaa le? #SidNaazOnLOL will be more fun.”

In her own inimitable style, and referring to the popular ‘Tuada Kutta’ remark, Shehnaaz replied to him. “Sadda LOL LOL, tuhada LOL challenge? Theek hai, Challenge Accepted 💪 #SidNaazOnLOL.”

Sadda LOL LOL, tuhada LOL challenge? Theek hai, Challenge Accepted 💪#SidNaazOnLOL — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) May 10, 2021

Fans could not hold their excitement over the tweet and were seen requesting Sidharth and Shehnaaz to come together for the project. They also seemed confident that they would manage to win the challenge. A fan Haya wrote, “Sadi Shehnaaz on LoL!!! Sana ne challenge accept kr liya toh woh jeet kr hi aayegi . Super duper excited to see you unfiltered, raw and being the most amazing entertainer that you are.”

LOL-Hasse Toh Phasse sees 10 talented comedians competing against each other for six hours, with two main objectives — keeping a straight face through and making the others laugh. Hosted by Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani, the series has Aadar Malik, Aakash Gupta, Aditi Mittal, Ankita Shrivastava, Cyrus Broacha, Gaurav Gera, Kusha Kapila, Mallika Dua, Sunil Grover and Suresh Menon as contestants.