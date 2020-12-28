Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill to reunite for another music video

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are in Goa to shoot for their new music video. (Photo: Sidharth Shukla/Instagram and Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are all set to share screen space in yet another music video. The duo recently flew down to Goa to shoot a new music video.

As per sources, the music video is for a Shreya Ghoshal song, which will most likely release around Valentine’s Day next year. The romantic music video will be shot in the beautiful beaches of Goa.

On Sunday, actor-RJ Siddharth Kannan tweeted a video of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla at the airport. While Shukla opted for a maroon tracksuit, Gill wore a black dress paired with a smart olive green jacket.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz crossed paths in the Bigg Boss 13 house. While initially they were in different camps, they soon started interacting, and struck a close bond. The inseparable friends even reached the finale together, and while Shehnaaz ended up as the second runner up, Shukla lifted the winner’s trophy beating Asim Riaz. Shehnaaz has been vocal about her affection towards Sidharth, but he has maintained that the two will always remain good friends.

Post the reality show, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill shared screen space in two music videos which released earlier this year – Darshan Rawal’s Bhula Dunga and Tony Kakkar’s Shona Shona.