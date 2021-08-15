Sidharth Shukla poses with Shehnaaz Gill, says ‘My Bigg Boss journey wouldn’t have been the same without her’

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are all set to take the internet by storm with their presence on Bigg Boss OTT. The two, who rose to fame with the reality show’s 13th season, will grace the Sunday’s episode of the Karan Johar’s hosted show, which streams on Voot. Ahead of their appearance, Sidharth spoke about what the show means to him. He credited Shehnaaz Gill for making his journey a memorable one for his fans.

“Bigg Boss holds a very special place in my heart. It has given me my identity. Through the show, the audiences got to know the real Siddharth,” he said, adding, “My Bigg Boss journey wouldn’t have been the way it was without Shehnaaz and everyone who has supported me wholeheartedly.”

Sidharth Shukla called Shehnaaz Gill his best friend. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sidharth Shukla called Shehnaaz Gill his best friend. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Here’s another still of SidNaaz. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Here’s another still of SidNaaz. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Tagging Shehnaaz as his “best friend,” Sidharth expressed his excitement about Bigg Boss OTT. “I am eagerly waiting to visit the house once again and interact with the housemates. I am excited to meet Karan Johar during Sunday Ka Vaar,” he concluded. Earlier in a statement, Shehnaaz said the show has given her “a new identity, emotional bonds.” Referring to Sidharth, she said the show gave her “a go-to person.”

“Bigg Boss has given me a lot. A new identity, emotional bonds and a person who I can go to as a friend. It gives me great joy to visit the Bigg Boss OTT house with Sidharth Shukla,” Gill said.

Bigg Boss OTT started on August 8. The show hosts 13 contestants – Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Zeeshan Khan, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath, Urfi Javed, Divya Agarwal, Akshara Singh, Pratik Sehejpal, Nishant Bhatt, Moose Jattana (Muskaan Jattana), and Milind Gaba. This week, Urfi, Shamita, Raqesh, Muskaan and Nishant are nominated for eviction. The Karan Johar hosted show streams on Voot. While new episodes stream live on the app at 7 pm, Karan Johar’s weekend special episode will stream at 8 pm.