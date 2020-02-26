Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill rehearse for a romantic performance at an awards show, watch video

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill shared photos with each other on Instagram. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill shared photos with each other on Instagram.

Fans of Bigg Boss 13 lovebirds Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are in for a treat. The two stars will soon share the stage at an awards show. If their rehearsal videos that have gone viral on social media is anything to go by, the two will leave many hearts racing.

SidNaaz will be performing on the romantic number “Ve Maahi” from Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari. In the rehearsal video, while Gill, a pro at dancing, is slaying with her dance moves, Shukla looks a bit uncomfortable.

this was literally “their song” during bb, this was even played in their first patchup ka promo, I remember it so well omg i am so happy😭❤️#SidNaaz #SidNaazBrokeInternet @sidharth_shukla @Shehnazgill123 @lostboy54 pic.twitter.com/KmryJX8Z5o — S.✨ (@sanchihihii) February 25, 2020

Can u guys listen from him “meri jaan”???

OH MY BABIES. THEY ARE REAL ♥️

MAI PIGHAL GAYI YAHAN. SPEECHLESSSSSSS#SidNaaz #SidNaazForever pic.twitter.com/NKTrLnXmVT — Shashi Rao (@SSRistweeting) February 25, 2020

Sidharth Shukla also recently posted a photo with Shehnaaz Gill on his Instagram account. “Back Again #myfirstpost,” he captioned the image. Gill also posted a photo with the actor at Yash Raj Studios and wrote, “#Sidnaaz 🔥🔥🔥.”

Ever since the finale of Bigg Boss 13, fans of SidNaaz have been requesting the channel to bring them back together. They have also condemned the new reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, where Gill is seen looking for a prospective groom.

Speaking about her bond with Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill had earlier told indianexpress.com, “We are really close and it was a beautiful and pure relationship. I don’t know how it will be in the time to come. It could have been a matter of attraction inside the four walls of the house. Now that we both are in the real world, we will get to know what happens. Inside the show, things would change because of situations and other people around us. I don’t know if I can call it love, but Sidharth is definitely like family to me.”

