Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Sidharth Shukla’s family attends prayer meet with Brahma Kumaris ahead of his first death anniversary. Pics shared online

Sidharth Shukla's family attended a prayer meet on the eve of his first death anniversary.

sidharth shuklaSidharth Shukla passed away at the age of 40. (Photo: Sidharth Shukla/Instagram)

Sidharth Shukla‘s family attended a prayer meet ahead of the first anniversary of his death. The popular television actor died of a reported heart attack at the age of 40 last year. He was at the peak of his success.

Photos of Sidharth’s mother, Rita Shukla, his sisters and members of his family, attending a prayer meet organised by the Brahma Kumaris, have been shared online. While one picture shows the entire family posing together, another photo shows prasad being distributed among people. Sidharth was a devotee of the Brahma Kumaris, and following his death, his friend Shehnaaz Gill also began spending time with them.

While Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s relationship, which began during their stint on Bigg Boss 13, was never given any labels, many believed them to be dating. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shehnaaz spoke about how the last year has been for her, and said that she put up a brave front because she didn’t want people to think that she is weak. She said, “I feel very strong today. Also, I think whatever happened has prepared me for everything. I have a belief that whatever will happen will be for the good for now.”

Sidharth was best known for shows such as Balika Vadhu and the third season of Broken But Beautiful. He also won the 13th season of Bigg Boss and the seventh season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. His most popular Bollywood film remained Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 09:01:58 am
