Sidharth Shukla on working with Shehnaaz Gill: It’s the fans’ love that keeps bringing us together

Shona Shona is Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's second music video. (Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

The music video of “Shona Shona”, featuring Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, was released on Wednesday. The song crooned by Tony and Neha Kakkar is peppy but has nothing new to offer. However, fans are calling it a visual delight.

Speaking exclusively to indianexpress.com, Shukla said that he is really excited about Shona Shona, given its so different from what he has done before. The Bigg Boss 13 winner also shared his experience of shooting for the video.

“It was lovely being in Chandigarh to shoot for the project. I was truly welcomed with so much love and warmth by everyone. I truly loved Punjab and enjoyed every moment of my shoot there,” he said.

The music video is finding many takers as it brings back the much-loved jodi of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill who become a favourite with their stint on Bigg Boss 14 last year. Their chemistry, friendship and cute moments made millions fall in love with them, and they were even christened Sidnaaz.

While Shukla refused to talk about how his equation has changed over time with Gill, he revealed why they keep working together. With a smile, he said, “I think it’s the fans’ love that keeps bringing us to work together.”

In the last few months, we have seen many popular celebrities feature in music videos. The Bigg Boss 13 winner himself starred in two – Bhula Dunga and Dil Ko Karaar. For the Balika Vadhu actor, given how the year has been, music videos have definitely become a huge opportunity. He shared that since films and TV shoots were put on hold, music videos, which are short term projects, became popular.

Sharing that he did get multiple offers, Sidharth Shukla said that he picked the ones that were “different” as that’s what excites him most as a performer. “While I have already done a romantic and heartbreaking soulful number, Shona Shona is peppy and hence in a completely different zone and genre altogether. I am being selective about the projects I do because I don’t want to repeat myself. There has to be something new, a challenge, something that one hasn’t tried before,” said Shukla.

Also Read | Shona Shona: Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla sway to a familiar club number

Having won the biggest reality show, it was his time to shine. But, the coronavirus-led pandemic acted as a dampener and put everything on hold for everyone. However, the actor said that he wasn’t really disappointed about how things panned out for him.

“The pandemic has given us a different perspective and its been very difficult for many, as jobs have been lost. Families have been shattered due to the loss of life. Its been tough and I think a lot of us like me were just grateful for the time we got to spend with our families. I am hoping that we are out of this pandemic soon and can resume normal lives,” concluded Sidharth Shukla.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd