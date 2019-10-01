Sidharth Shukla on finding love in Bigg Boss 13: Not going in with such a plan

One of the most popular male contestants on Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla has been assigned the maximum house duties on the first day itself.

Shukla’s name has cropped up in the list of probable contestants in the previous years also. We wondered what was about this season that he finally gave his nod to participate in the controversial reality show. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com before entering the house, the actor said, “I don’t know about the season but it’s about finding my own way. I felt it was the right time to attempt something like this.”

When we asked if the season without commoners also helped him take the decision, Sidharth said, “Honestly for me, it doesn’t really make a difference. I actually enjoy interacting with people who are not from the industry. They have so much to talk about and you get to learn a lot from them. The change in the format had no role in my decision to enter the show.”

The Bigg Boss introduction video of Sidharth Shukla had promoted the fact that the actor is ‘hot and single’. When we quizzed him if he is going to come back without the single tag, he smiled to say, “I am not going with any such plan. I am open to life and let’s see what actually happens in the house.”

Sidharth was rumoured to be quite close to co-contestant Rashami Desai when they were shooting for Dil Se Dil Tak. When asked if it would be easier to survive with close friends around, the Balika Vadhu actor said, “As a person, I don’t have a group of friends from the television industry. There’s no one I can call a friend. We are all cordial to each other and have fun whenever we meet. I think it would be a great opportunity to know and understand them through the show.”

The actor has the knack to always find himself in trouble. Also, news of his arrogance and tantrums have made headlines. Ask him if Bigg Boss will be a platform to show his other side, Sidharth said, “Anybody who knows me will never have anything like this to say about me. Even people who I have interacted with on social media or interviews know that I am not arrogant. So it’s not something that I am worried about. On the show, people will get to see the real Sidharth Shukla. I am friendly and quite chilled out.”

It is usually assumed that men have a hard time dealing with domestic chores. But the 38-year-old has no qualms about contributing towards the same. He said, “Not that I have ever done it but I have absolutely no issues. I would be lying if I say I do all this. But I know this show is such that you have to do it, and I think it will be a learning process for me.”

Sidharth Shukla has been on Bigg Boss previously as a guest and we asked him if there’s someone whose journey he has admired a lot. “I cannot answer this, simply because I have not followed the show too closely. Also, it would be vague to name any one contestant as everyone’s journey is very different from each other.”

Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors.