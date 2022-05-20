Sidharth Shukla’s music video Jeena Zaroori Hai released, fans threaten to ‘mass report’ it. Watch video

Bigg Boss 15 fame Vishal Kotian and Photofit Music Company on Friday released the single “Jeena Zaroori Hai”. The romantic number, which was shot a few years back, features actor Sidharth Shukla, who passed away last year at the age of 40. As per Kotian, the song was shot in 2019 and its patchwork was done after he came out of the Bigg Boss house.

“Jeena Zaroori Hai” is available on YouTube. The description of the song reads, “Jeena Zaroori Hai song speaks of story that endures love, featuring Vishal Kotian, Deepika Tripathy and in our memories Sidharth Shukla. Also, the adorable direction of Bidyut Kumar. This song portrays a dramatic love tale and brotherhood, beautifully voiced by singer Shahdab Shabri and melodious Deepika Tripathy. This music video Jeena Zaruri Hai will surely touch the heart of millions of Sidharth’s fans.” It has been sung by Shabab Sabri and Deepika Tripathy, who also stars in the music video.

The music video, which has glimpses of Siddharth Shukla, has left a few of the late actor’s fans emotional. But there are some fans who want to know if the producers have taken the permission of Siddharth’s family before releasing the music video on YouTube. One of the comments on the music video reads, “Miss you Sidharth, you always alive in our hearts. Love u forever❤️😭”. Another comment read, “Miss you sidharth. Omg watching him feeling hi nhi hota wo nahi hai That charm that personality No one can forget you Siddhart 😍.”

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

A fan of Siddharth asked Vishal Kotian to take down the song on Instagram. Commenting on Vishal’s Instagram post, a user wrote, “Take down the song in 2hours .else we will mass report it.” Another fan wrote, “Even after the official statement released by #SidharthShukla family, how could the team disrespect it. End of humanity. Shame on the entire team of the song !!.”

Earlier this year, Sidharth Shukla’s family had released a statement requesting everyone to consult them before releasing any project featuring the late actor and to not release any projects of the actor that ‘did not have his consent or intent for release’ when he was alive.