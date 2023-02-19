Sidharth Shukla’s mom Rita makes a rare appearance, Shehnaaz Gill is also present at the event. Watch

Sidharth Shukla‘s mom Rita Shukla, fondly called Rita Maa by his fans, made a rare appearance on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. She attended an event organised by Brahma Kumaris on February 18 and was seen in a live interaction hosted on the group’s social media page. Not only the actor’s mother but his good friend and actor Shehnaaz Gill was also a part of the Maha Shivratri Mela’s inauguration ceremony.

Television actor Sidharth Shukla died due to a massive cardiac arrest on September 2, 2021. Sidharth’s fans often share the love for the actor’s mother via social media. Sidharth won Bigg Boss 13 besides appearing in a string of films and television shows.

At the Shivratri programme, Rita was seen joining the team for a live interaction where she expressed her gratitude towards the actor’s fans. “I love you all and read all your messages. It makes me happy to know that so many of you love me and the only reason is Sidharth Shukla,” she shared.

Watch Sidharth Shukla’s mom Rita Maa’s video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GillShukla♾ (@vanan_sidnaaz)

Shehnaaz Gill was seen in pictures. Dressed in a yellow suit, Shehnaaz was all smiles in the photos.

See Shehnaaz Gill’s latest photos:

(Photo: bklokhandwala/Instagram) (Photo: bklokhandwala/Instagram)

(Photo: bklokhandwala/Instagram) (Photo: bklokhandwala/Instagram)

(Photo: bklokhandwala/Instagram) (Photo: bklokhandwala/Instagram)

(Photo: bklokhandwala/Instagram) (Photo: bklokhandwala/Instagram)

(Photo: bklokhandwala/Instagram) (Photo: bklokhandwala/Instagram)

(Photo: bklokhandwala/Instagram) (Photo: bklokhandwala/Instagram)

After Sidharth Shukla’s demise, Shehnaaz Gill too has often appeared at events hosted by the Brahma Kumaris.