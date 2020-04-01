Sidharth Shukla shares what he is upto during lockdown

Sidharth Shukla seems to be quite comfortable doing the household work. Sidharth Shukla seems to be quite comfortable doing the household work.

The 21-day-lockdown in the nation has left everyone to contribute to household chores. The latest actor to pick up the broom to keep his house is Sidharth Shukla. In a video shared on his YouTube channel, the Bigg Boss 13 winner shows his fans what his typical day is like during the self-isolation.

The video starts with Shukla cleaning utensils in the kitchen. He then goes around dusting the furniture in the house, before sweeping the floor with a broom. The actor seems to be quite comfortable with the job at hand, and is seen smiling on the camera, as he shows off his domestic skills.

Sidharth Shukla, who seemed to have learnt the craft of chopping vegetables in the Bigg Boss 13 house, takes charge as he swiftly cuts onions, tomatoes and cabbage, to make lunch. In a candid moment, he even wipes a drop of tear from his eyes as he chops onions. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor then sets up his house and as he gets done with all the chores, he ends the video striking the SRK pose with his hands stretched out.

Recently, in a live Instagram video, the Bigg Boss season 13 champion shared, “I am taking good care of myself, and I hope you all are doing the same. Stay at home and take care of yourself and your family. I am with my mother, and we are catching up on the missed time. I am also watching a lot of television”

Fans have been lauding Sidharth Shukla for his efforts while naysayers do feel that he never attempted to do any household chores when he was in the Bigg Boss 13 house. The actor was crticised not just by the housemates but even viewers for being lazy and not supporting towards others. On the show, it was known that Sidharth Shukla would only clean the bedroom, which didn’t require much of an effort. In a few instances, however, he was seen in the kitchen, either helping the girls chop vegetables or make tea for the house.

Before entering the show, when indianexpress.com had quizzed him on his familiarity with household chores, Sidharth Shukla said, “Not that I have ever done it but I have absolutely no issues. I would be lying if I say I do all this. But I know this show is such that you have to do it, and I think it will be a learning process for me.”

