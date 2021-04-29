Sidharth Shukla lambasts those playing politics on pandemic statistics: ‘We are actually losing loved one’

Sidharth Shukla will be next seen in Broken But Beautiful 3. (Photo: Sidharth Shukla/Instagram)

Amid the rising Covid-19 fatalities in the country, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla showed his displeasure at the politics being played around pandemic statistics. He also asked people to spare a thought about the families that are losing their loved ones, and not consider them as ‘just numbers’.

“Guys please stop playing politics….. the pandemics about statistics for you’ll but we are actually loosing loved ones, friends and family … they are much more than just numbers to loved ones,” wrote Sidharth Shukla.

Guys please stop playing politics….. the pandemics about statistics for you’ll but we are actually loosing loved ones, friends and family … they are much more than just numbers to loved ones 🙏🏻 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 29, 2021

His tweet instantly found support from his fandom Sidhearts, who lauded him for standing by the truth bravely.

It’s not the first time that the Balika Vadhu actor has opined about the current situation. Earlier, he shared that staying blind to the crisis will not change thing. “You can close your eyes to things you don’t wanna see …. but it’s tough to close your heart to things you don’t want to feel ….,” he wrote.

The actor also showed his displeasure at people hoarding oxygen amid hospitals having shortage. He tweeted, “It’s so sad to see Soul power of we humans drop to such levels where we hoarding oxygen cylinders, medicines that could be life saving just to make profits …. people are dying out here ! The cheapest thing today is human life !”

Sidharth Shukla, time and again keeps reminding his fans to wear a mask, stay indoors and follow all safety protocols.