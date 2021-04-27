Sidharth Shukla is floored by Shehnaaz Gill’s English in her latest video: ‘Kya angrezi boli hai’

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill might have refrained from talking about their strong bond in public, but the former Bigg Boss contestants do not leave any chance of showcasing their fondness towards each other on social media. While Siddharth often heaps praises on Shehnaaz’s videos on Instagram, she also never shies away from supporting the Bigg Boss 13 winner. Recently, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor once again left ‘SidNaaz’ fans excited as he commented on Shehnaaz’s latest video.

On Monday, Shehnaaz shared a commercial she did for a mobile phone brand. In it, she spoke in English, and for those who have followed the thirteenth season of the TV reality show, Bigg Boss know that the actor is not fluent in the language. After watching the video, Sidharth, impressed with Shehnaaz’s English, commented in his peculiar style. He wrote, “Kya angrezi boli hai Bawa … ekdam jhakas !! 👌🏻 ”

His comment on Shehnaaz’s post left the fans of the rumoured couple excited. They left heart emojis for their favourite couple and asked them to come together for an Instagram live some day. A user wrote, “I love you guys so much 🥺♥️”. Another user requested Sidharth to marry Shehnaaz, “@realsidharthshukla shadi krlo shehnaaz se.”

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s chemistry has been winning hearts ever since their time on Bigg Boss 13. On the show, Shehnaaz confessed that she loves the TV actor, but he always maintained he feels protective towards her and takes her as a friend. However, their friendship has continued even outside the Bigg Boss house and the two have even shared the screen in a couple of music videos – Darshan Rawal’s “Bhula Dunga” and Tony Kakkar’s “Shona Shona.”