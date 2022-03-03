scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 03, 2022
Sidharth Shukla’s Instagram account gets memorialised, fans write ‘tears won’t stop’

Sidharth Shukla, who experienced soaring popularity after winning Bigg Boss 13 in 2019, passed away in September 2021 at the age of 40.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 3, 2022 6:56:45 pm
sidharth shukla instagram rememberingSidharth Shukla passed away in September 2021. (Photos: Instagram/Sidharth Shukla)

Late actor Sidharth Shukla was memorialised by micro-blogging app Instagram on Wednesday, six months after his untimely demise. Sidharth’s Instagram account got a ‘remembering’ added to his bio, leaving fans highly emotional who soon began writing messages with ‘#SidharthShuklaLivesOn.’

Sidharth, who experienced soaring popularity after winning Bigg Boss 13 in 2019, passed away in September 2021 at the age of 40. Several fans reacted to Instagram memorialising his account with emotional messages. While one user tweeted, “Tears won’t stop somehow,” another one wrote, “You are everything but a memory to me!! In other words you are an emotion, a feeling that will linger on within me till my last breath and beyond. Happy to know his ig account will live on forever.”

sidharth shukla instagram memorialised Instagram memorialised Sidharth Shukla’s account.

Another fan tweeted, “Idk how many times this thought crosses my mind that. Eventually people will forget you or maybe won’t talk about u or remember you as much as they do now but for me you’ll continue to live on.. be it 6 months, years or 60 years or even more. I miss u Sid.”

Check out some fan reactions:

Sidharth Shukla appeared in popular TV shows like Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak, apart from the web series Broken But Beautiful 3. His friendship with fellow Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill had fans lovingly address them as ‘SidNaaz’.

