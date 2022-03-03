Sidharth Shukla’s Instagram account gets memorialised, fans write ‘tears won’t stop’

Late actor Sidharth Shukla was memorialised by micro-blogging app Instagram on Wednesday, six months after his untimely demise. Sidharth’s Instagram account got a ‘remembering’ added to his bio, leaving fans highly emotional who soon began writing messages with ‘#SidharthShuklaLivesOn.’

Sidharth, who experienced soaring popularity after winning Bigg Boss 13 in 2019, passed away in September 2021 at the age of 40. Several fans reacted to Instagram memorialising his account with emotional messages. While one user tweeted, “Tears won’t stop somehow,” another one wrote, “You are everything but a memory to me!! In other words you are an emotion, a feeling that will linger on within me till my last breath and beyond. Happy to know his ig account will live on forever.”

Another fan tweeted, “Idk how many times this thought crosses my mind that. Eventually people will forget you or maybe won’t talk about u or remember you as much as they do now but for me you’ll continue to live on.. be it 6 months, years or 60 years or even more. I miss u Sid.”

Check out some fan reactions:

It never got easy for us ….💔💔

I got up to this…😭😭🙏🏼 Noooooooooooo….God shd hv given him a chance! #SidharthShuklaLivesOn pic.twitter.com/0m7yoUGL3O — Clear Conscience Fears Nothing (@indiancore75) March 3, 2022

NO …. I AM NOT PREPARED FOR IT…. Remembering Sidharth Shukla 💔💔😭😭 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png WHY GOD …. HE DESERVED A SECOND CHANCE … FOR HIS MOTHER , FOR HIS SISTERS , FOR HIS LOVE , FOR HIS WHOLE FAMILY , FOR HIS FANS & MOST IMPORTANTLY FOR HIM TOO.#SidharthShuklaLivesOn #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/j0eoeNskzS — Bikash SidNaaz ❤️ (@Bikuengr) March 2, 2022

Remembering the life he lived .

Remembering the memories he made.

Remembering his smile

Remembring his funny tweeter reply

Remembering his “thank you” insta stories

Remembring his presence

Remembering him in ever sense#SidharthShuklaLivesOn #SidharthShukla

Butterfly 🦋 pic.twitter.com/LgKcYNLs1Z — Sidharth’s Pari 🦋 (@Sidkidarling) March 3, 2022

That star that’s up in the heaven

The one that shines for us.

I know that all i can see it

But it shines so bright for us.

Heaven has a little something

That somethings belongs to us

It shines so much brighter

Since heaven took you from us#SidharthShuklaLivesOn@sidharth_shukla pic.twitter.com/rSabnxOhXo — Aaͥncͣhͫaℓ🕊️💫 (@AAShehnaazGill) March 2, 2022

Sidharth Shukla appeared in popular TV shows like Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak, apart from the web series Broken But Beautiful 3. His friendship with fellow Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill had fans lovingly address them as ‘SidNaaz’.