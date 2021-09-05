Sidharth Shukla’s friends pay tribute, BB13’s Eijaz Khan pens emotional note: ‘Had the honour of knowing you, forever team Sid’

Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise left everyone shaken. The actor’s fans and close friends are still not able to process this loss. While everyone is coping with his death, a few like Mahhi Vij, Eijaz Khan, Ashmit Patel took to social media to share photos and messages for the late actor.

Mahhi Vij shared some old photos with Sidharth with a broken heart emoji. Mahhi’s Instagram story too has a photo of Sidharth sporting his ever-charming smile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahhi ❤️tara❤️khushi❤️rajveer (@mahhivij)

Mahhi Vij shared this photo of Sidharth Shukla on her Instagram story. (Photo: Mahhi Vij/Instagram)

Eijaz Khan shared a long note for his Bigg Boss 13 housemate. Ejiaz’s post read, “1980- ❤️ .Mai token gestures me vishwaas nahi rakhta. Lekin mujhe tere se kuch baatein karni hai, jo reh gayi. Aur kaise kahoo samajh nahi aa raha. Sabse pehle to maafi ki maine tera number khoj kar tujhe call nahi kiya ya mila nahi. Pata nahi social awkwardness thi, mai apne life me busy ho gaya, ya yahi sochta raha ki kahi na kahi to mil hi jayenge aur woh kitna acha lagega. Fuck knows how I’m going to forgive myself for this. I’m really sorry bhai. Waha BiggBoss me tere se pyaar ho gaya bhai. Maine zindagi me itne kareeb se kisiko observe nahi kiya. ( Waha to apne swaarth ke liye). Kyunki mujhe waha sirf tu samajh aata tha. Tere usool. Tera bejhijhak sach bolna. Teri competitive spirit. You always made sure you didn’t quit till you won. Tera hamesha task (ya zindagi) ko apne hisaab se samajhna. Tera mujhe ye samjhaana ki strength of character kitna zaroori hai, apni sachchai ko kaise doosro ke saamne rakhna aur convince karna. No one can be like you. I tried. By being me. Thank you bhai. Tujhe jitna samjha, tujhe utna aur laad karne dil karta tha yaar. (ab upar InshaAllah I will spoil you). Iss life me na, ek umar ke baad achi dosti hoti nahi kyunki mauka nahi milta ki aap kisi ke saath utna waqt bitao. I had the honor bhai. The f***ing honor of knowing how you like your food, your salad, your protien shake. (Tujhe woh mango flavor bhijwaana reh gaya yaar). Tu workout kaise karta hai, health beliefs kya hai, masti kya karta hai, gaane kya pasand hai .. actually mere apno se jyaada shaayad tujhe jaanne ka mauka mila. You are amazing man. Mera inspiration hai bhai tu. Mera idol. Tu ne ek ek baat jo boli thi na, us se ab bhi mujhe itni taakat milti hai. Mai promise karta hoo teri yaad aur seekh ko bulandee par rakhoonga. Thank you for letting me be a part of your life. ..FOREVER #TEAMSID.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eijaz Khan (@eijazkhan)

Ashmit Patel shared a photo with Sidharth Shukla, it also featured Karanvir Bohra and Siddharth Nigam as well. Karanvir Bohra reposted the same on his Instagram story.

Sidharth Shukla with Ashmit Patel, Karanvir Bohra and Siddharth Nigam. (Photo: Ashmit Patel/Instagram)

Rahul Mahajan too has been sharing photos with Sidharth. Karan Patel shared a note on his Instagram story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Pramod mahajan (@therahulmahajan)

Karan Patel shared this on his Instagram story. (Photo: Karan Patel/Instagram)

Shehnaaz Gill‘s brother Shehbaz Badesha changed his Instagram display picture with Sidharth’s photo. Bigg Boss 13’s Nikki Tamboli’s display photo on Instagram also features the late TV star. Kushal Tandon too shared a post on Instagram which read, “Off this so called social media….. until then stay human…. In ‘social’ and in ur ‘family.'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KUSHAL TANDON (@therealkushaltandon)

The 40-year-old actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 in Mumbai. He was laid to rest on Friday.