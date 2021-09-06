Sidharth Shukla’s prayer meet on Monday, Karenvir Bohra says ‘see you again on the other side bro’

The family members of Sidharth Shukla have organised a prayer and meditation service for the late actor on Monday evening. Actor Karenvir Bohra shared the news on his Instagram handle along with the invitation card, calling out the fraternity members and friends of Sidharth to come together for the same.

“Let’s all come together today at 5pm for special prayers and blessings for our friend #sidharthshukla organized by his mother #ritaaunty and his sisters #neetu and #preeti and sister #shivanididi @brhamakumaris_bk #seeyouagain on the other side bro,” the caption read.

Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday leaving the entertainment industry shocked. While tributes and condolences continue to pour in for the grieving family, along with Sidharth’s close friend and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill, fans are yet to come to terms with his sudden demise.

Sidharth, who has appeared in several TV shows, rose to fame after winning Bigg Boss 13. He has worked in projects like Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak, apart from Aahat, Love U Zindagi, CID, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 6 and India’s Got Talent.

Sidharth Shukla was also the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.