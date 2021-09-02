Shehnaaz Gill not answering calls, phone switched off: Shefali Bagga mourns Sidharth Shukla’s death

The news of Sidharth Shukla’s untimely demise has left his friends, colleagues and fans in shock. Dr R Sukhdeve of Cooper hospital confirmed to indianexpress.com that the actor was brought dead to the hospital on Thursday morning. While reports claim that Sidharth died after a massive heart attack, a confirmation is awaited since his postmortem is still underway.

Disturbed and hurt at his sudden death, his Bigg Boss 13 co-housemate Shefali Bagga shared how the news is yet to sink in. The news anchor-turned actor revealed that initially, she assumed it was a hoax. “Fans were messaging me on social media but it all seemed so unbelievable. Then I started getting calls from media and realised it was true. I am yet to come in terms with the loss. He was too young to go so soon,” she told indianexpress.com.

Remembering the time spent with Sidharth in the Bigg Boss house, Shefali said that he was an encouraging and positive man. She added that even though they had their share of fights and disagreement, he always stood for her, and others, who he felt were right.

“The entire incident that happened where I fought with the other housemates and didn’t let them sleep at night, Sidharth was the one who came forward and explained to me that they were just pulling my leg. Even during tasks, he would encourage me and appreciate my work. I remember he would tell others to perform like me. I spent close to three months in the house with him and made so many memories,” Shefali said.

Stating that the Bigg Boss 13 winner was fit and took proper care of his health even on the show, Shefali said, “He was probably the strongest among all of us. He was so fit and would be working out and even eating right. When he came back from the hospital after suffering from food poison, he would be so active and always ready to take up challenges. A man so young, so fit died this way is too difficult to comprehend.”

While Shefali Bagga hasn’t been in constant touch with Sidharth but would be updated about his life through Shehnaaz Gill, with whom she shared a closer bond. On asked if she managed to speak to her after Sidharth’s death, Shefali said, “I had been trying to call her but she did not answer. Now her phone is switched off. It’s too difficult a time for all of us.”

Bigg Boss 3 winner Vindu Dara Singh, who had been Sidharth’s biggest cheerleader in the show was also quite shaken by the news. He told us, “Our parents and grandparents spoke about nazar, and I think it’s true. Sidharth was at the top of his career, more popular and loved than many superstars. And look at how it all ended suddenly for him. He has always been so nice to me and I will cherish all my memories with him. My condolences to his family and fans. Please do care for your health, life is really unpredictable.

Sidharth Shukla was last seen as a special guest on Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3. He also appeared as the male lead in web series Broken But Beautiful 3 this year.