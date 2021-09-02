Sidharth Shukla death UPDATES: Vicky Kaushal says ‘unable to process this’, Rubina Dilaik ‘numb’ with shock

Popular TV and film actor Sidharth Shukla died at the age of 40 on Thursday. He was brought dead to the Cooper Hospital, forensic department head Dr R Sukhdeve told indianexpress.com. Since Sidharth’s death, an outpouring of grief and condolences have flooded the internet. He found immense fame after winning Bigg Boss 13.

After hearing the unfortunate news, a number of celebrities and colleagues of Sidharth took to social media to offer tribute. Comedian Kapil Sharma tweeted, “Oh god, it’s really shocking n heartbreaking, my condolences to the family n prayers for the departed soul. Om Shanti.” Meanwhile, Kriti Kharbanda wrote, “No words. This is just heartbreaking.”

Other known faces of the entertainment industry like Nimrat Kaur, Himanshi Khurana, Harshdeep Kaur also expressed their sadness at the news via Twitter.

Hailing from Mumbai, Sidharth Shukla made his acting debut with the Hindi TV show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na in 2008. But he got his first major breakthrough after starring in the Colors TV show Balika Vadhu as one of the leads. This was followed by his stint in several reality TV shows, such as Khatron Ke Khiladi, India’s Got Talent and multiple seasons of Bigg Boss. He was the winner of Bigg Boss 13 and recentky appeared on Bigg Boss OTT with Shehnaaz Gill.