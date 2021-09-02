scorecardresearch
Sidharth Shukla death UPDATES: Vicky Kaushal says ‘unable to process this’, Rubina Dilaik ‘numb’ with shock

Sidharth Shukla death LIVE UPDATES: Manoj Bajpayee, Kapil Sharma, Vindu Dara Singh, Maniesh Paul, and others are in shock at the actor's demise.

Updated: September 2, 2021 12:48:23 pm
Sidharth Shukla deadSidharth Shukla has passed way at the age of 40. (Photo: Sidharth Shukla/Instagram)

Popular TV and film actor Sidharth Shukla died at the age of 40 on Thursday. He was brought dead to the Cooper Hospital, forensic department head Dr R Sukhdeve told indianexpress.com. Since Sidharth’s death, an outpouring of grief and condolences have flooded the internet. He found immense fame after winning Bigg Boss 13.

After hearing the unfortunate news, a number of celebrities and colleagues of Sidharth took to social media to offer tribute. Comedian Kapil Sharma tweeted, “Oh god, it’s really shocking n heartbreaking, my condolences to the family n prayers for the departed soul. Om Shanti.” Meanwhile, Kriti Kharbanda wrote, “No words. This is just heartbreaking.”

Other known faces of the entertainment industry like Nimrat Kaur, Himanshi Khurana, Harshdeep Kaur also expressed their sadness at the news via Twitter.

 

Hailing from Mumbai, Sidharth Shukla made his acting debut with the Hindi TV show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na in 2008. But he got his first major breakthrough after starring in the Colors TV show Balika Vadhu as one of the leads. This was followed by his stint in several reality TV shows, such as Khatron Ke Khiladi, India’s Got Talent and multiple seasons of Bigg Boss. He was the winner of Bigg Boss 13 and recentky appeared on Bigg Boss OTT with Shehnaaz Gill.

12:46 (IST)02 Sep 2021
Richa Chadha condoles Sidharth Shukla demise

Richa Chadha tweeted, "Shocking. 40!!! Unbelievable. Condolences to the family."

12:46 (IST)02 Sep 2021
'Sidharth's death is unexpectedly shocking'

Chitrangda Singh shared on Twitter, "I have no words 2 say about this! #SidharthShukla demise is unexpectedly shocking. May God bless his family with the strength to bear the loss. #RIP Sidharth🙏".

12:31 (IST)02 Sep 2021
Manoj Bajpayee fails to 'describe the shock'

Manoj Bajpayee shared on Twitter, "OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he res in peace !!! 🙏🙏 No yaar !!!!"

12:31 (IST)02 Sep 2021
'It’s really shocking n heartbreaking'

Kapil Sharma tweeted, "Oh god, it’s really shocking n heartbreaking, my condolences to the family n prayers for the departed soul 🙏 Om Shanti."

12:31 (IST)02 Sep 2021
'Gone too soon bro'

Vindu Dara Singh posted on Twitter, "Gone to soon bro @sidharth_shukla your glow will be with us forever and your loss is just irreplaceable!! There was no winner like you in #Biggboss and there never will be another ,lagta hai buri nazar par ab hamesha vishvas karna padega  ! #RipSidharthShukla"

12:31 (IST)02 Sep 2021
'Life is really unpredictable'

Ashish Chanchlani tweeted, "Gone too soon. Extremely shocking and heartbreaking, What a personality he was, Life is really unpredictable Om shanti #SidharthShukla."

12:31 (IST)02 Sep 2021
'This is such a heart breaking news'

Nusrat Jahan posted on her Twitter account, "Gone too soon. This is such a heart breaking news. Still can't believe. Rest in peace @sidharth_shukla."

12:31 (IST)02 Sep 2021
Maniesh Paul is 'numb'

"This is UNBELIEVABLE!!!! #sidharthshukla #rip Really really sad….co worker,friend….gone….im NUMB!!," tweeted Maniesh Paul.

12:30 (IST)02 Sep 2021
Yuvika Chaudhary is 'speechless'
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yuvikachaudhary (@yuvikachaudhary)

Yuvika Chaudhary shared a picture of Sidharth Shukla and wrote, "speechless 💔. RIP 🙏🏻."

12:30 (IST)02 Sep 2021
Shweta Tiwari posts 'impossible to process'

Shweta Tiwari shared on her Instagram account, "Impossible to process… too young, with too much potential. Rest in peace my friend…"

Sidharth Shukla won a lot of hearts during his appearance on the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 13. He won that season and later made a short appearance on Bigg Boss 14 as well.

Sidharth Shukla's last leading role was in the web series Broken But Beautiful 3 alongside Sonia Rathee.

