Sidharth Shukla death UPDATES: Vicky Kaushal says ‘unable to process this’, Rubina Dilaik ‘numb’ with shock

Popular TV and film actor Sidharth Shukla died at the age of 40 on Thursday. He was brought dead to the Cooper Hospital, forensic department head Dr R Sukhdeve told indianexpress.com. Since Sidharth’s death, an outpouring of grief and condolences have flooded the internet. He found immense fame after winning Bigg Boss 13.
After hearing the unfortunate news, a number of celebrities and colleagues of Sidharth took to social media to offer tribute. Comedian Kapil Sharma tweeted, “Oh god, it’s really shocking n heartbreaking, my condolences to the family n prayers for the departed soul. Om Shanti.” Meanwhile, Kriti Kharbanda wrote, “No words. This is just heartbreaking.”
Other known faces of the entertainment industry like Nimrat Kaur, Himanshi Khurana, Harshdeep Kaur also expressed their sadness at the news via Twitter.
Hailing from Mumbai, Sidharth Shukla made his acting debut with the Hindi TV show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na in 2008. But he got his first major breakthrough after starring in the Colors TV show Balika Vadhu as one of the leads. This was followed by his stint in several reality TV shows, such as Khatron Ke Khiladi, India’s Got Talent and multiple seasons of Bigg Boss. He was the winner of Bigg Boss 13 and recentky appeared on Bigg Boss OTT with Shehnaaz Gill.
Richa Chadha tweeted, "Shocking. 40!!! Unbelievable. Condolences to the family."
Chitrangda Singh shared on Twitter, "I have no words 2 say about this! #SidharthShukla demise is unexpectedly shocking. May God bless his family with the strength to bear the loss. #RIP Sidharth🙏".
Manoj Bajpayee shared on Twitter, "OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he res in peace !!! 🙏🙏 No yaar !!!!"
Kapil Sharma tweeted, "Oh god, it’s really shocking n heartbreaking, my condolences to the family n prayers for the departed soul 🙏 Om Shanti."
Vindu Dara Singh posted on Twitter, "Gone to soon bro @sidharth_shukla your glow will be with us forever and your loss is just irreplaceable!! There was no winner like you in #Biggboss and there never will be another ,lagta hai buri nazar par ab hamesha vishvas karna padega ! #RipSidharthShukla"
Ashish Chanchlani tweeted, "Gone too soon. Extremely shocking and heartbreaking, What a personality he was, Life is really unpredictable Om shanti #SidharthShukla."
Nusrat Jahan posted on her Twitter account, "Gone too soon. This is such a heart breaking news. Still can't believe. Rest in peace @sidharth_shukla."
"This is UNBELIEVABLE!!!! #sidharthshukla #rip Really really sad….co worker,friend….gone….im NUMB!!," tweeted Maniesh Paul.
Yuvika Chaudhary shared a picture of Sidharth Shukla and wrote, "speechless 💔. RIP 🙏🏻."
Shweta Tiwari shared on her Instagram account, "Impossible to process… too young, with too much potential. Rest in peace my friend…"