Sidharth Shukla dies at 40

Television personality and actor Sidharth Shukla has passed away at the age of 40. Dr Sukhdeve of Cooper hospital has confirmed to indianexpress.com that actor Siddharth Shukla was brought dead to the hospital. The port mortem examination has not begun as the police procedures are still going on.

Sidharth Shukla made his acting debut with the Hindi TV show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na in 2008. This was followed by appearances in shows such as Aahat, Love U Zindagi and CID. However, Sidharth achieved his major breakthrough with the popular serial Balika Vadhu, wherein he played the main lead. Following this, Shukla made several appearances in reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 6, India’s Got Talent, Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, Bigg Boss 13, as well as Bigg Boss 14.

In fact, Shukla won both Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Bigg Boss 13.

Apart from dabbling in TV shows of various formats, Sidharth Shukla was also seen in the Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan-starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Sidharth featured in several music videos with his close friend and former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill, including tracks like “Bhula Dunga” and “Shona Shona.”

The actor was last seen as a special guest on Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3. He also appeared as the male lead in web series Broken But Beautiful 3 this year.