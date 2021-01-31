Sidharth Shukla clocks one million followers on Twitter, thanks loyal fans

Sidharth Shukla has been one of the most popular contestants in the history of TV show Bigg Boss. (Photo: Instagram/Sidharth Shukla)

Actor Sidharth Shukla on Sunday said that joining Twitter has been one of his best decisions as he has hit one million followers on the micro-blogging site.

Sidharth, who joined Twitter in 2013, earned new-found relevance on the site only last year after he became the winner of Bigg Boss season 13. The actor also got active on Twitter, often indulging in Q and A sessions with fans and expressing his opinions on various issues.

Woohoo congratulations everyone we are 1M strong … thank you fr supporting me & choosing to follow me … joining Twitter was one of my best decisions as I connected 2 u all ..feels good to see that the first few who followed are still around … thank u… love n luck 2 all ❤️ — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) January 31, 2021

Thanking his loyal fan base for following him, Siddharth wrote, “Woohoo congratulations everyone we are 1M strong … thank you fr supporting me & choosing to follow me … joining Twitter was one of my best decisions as I connected 2 u all ..feels good to see that the first few who followed are still around… thank you… love and luck to all (sic).”



Sidharth Shukla made his acting debut on the small screen in 2008 with the show, Babul ka Aangann. But it was in 2012 when the actor rose to stardom, with TV show Balika Vadhu. Two years later, Sidharth made a transition to the big screen with his debut in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania alongside Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

After appearing on a mix of fiction and reality TV shows, Sidharth Shukla captured the audience’s imagination like never before in 2019 with Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss season 13.

The actor evoked extreme reactions from the audience. While one section found faults with his alleged misogynistic behaviour, the other set found him a man of his words and commitment and also loved his chemistry with co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill.

Sidharth Shukla’s fan following is such that every alternate day the actor trends on Twitter even if he has no project coming up. In fact, last year Sidharth’s fans trended his father, Ashok Shukla, on his birth anniversary.

Though all trends mean a lot to me as I understand the effort that goes in it ……but the one that touched my heart the most was ………….. Happy Birthday Ashok Uncle …. thank you all …. you guys are really kind …..God Bless 😊 🙏🏻❤️ — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) October 22, 2020

An emotional Sidharth had tweeted at the time, “Though all trends mean a lot to me as I understand the effort that goes in it …… but the one that touched my heart the most was …….. Happy Birthday Ashok Uncle …. thank you all …. you guys are really kind… God Bless.”